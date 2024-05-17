Havis introduces Rugged Docking Stations For Zebra ET8X 12” Tablets

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, the foremost provider of rugged mounting and docking solutions, proudly unveils its latest innovation: Rugged Docking Stations for Zebra ET8X 12” Tablets (DS-ZEB-400 Series). Engineered to excel in the harshest environments, these cutting-edge docking solutions cater to the unique needs of industries such as energy and utilities, public safety, and warehousing.

The new DS-ZEB-400 Series has successfully completed Havis’ rigorous certification process, ensuring it withstands the most challenging conditions. Equipped with a versatile VESA 75 mounting pattern, this docking station seamlessly integrates with a wide range of Havis and third-party mounting solutions, offering exceptional compatibility and reliability.

Further enhancing its utility, the DS-ZEB-400 features innovative one-handed mounting capability for easy access for when your hands are full. It comes with both standard and advanced I/O options, tailored to meet the specific operational needs across various sectors. With its compact and lightweight design, these docking stations are perfectly suited for vehicle & warehousing applications, ensuring robust reliability without compromising space.

Havis’s Rugged Docking Stations for Zebra ET8X 12” Tablets, mark a leap in productivity for the public safety, warehousing, and field operation industries. By providing rugged, reliable, and accessible solutions, this product is set to enhance efficiency in the most demanding environments. Havis is setting new standards in mobility and efficiency, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and quality in every solution delivered.

Brett Young, Havis Director of Sales, said “With the introduction of our Rugged Docking Stations for Zebra ET8X 12” Tablets, we are thrilled to further empower our customers in the energy and utilities, public safety, and warehousing sectors. This innovative solution not only meets the rigorous standards of durability and reliability that Havis is known for but also offers unparalleled ease of use and compatibility. We are confident that this product will significantly enhance productivity and efficiency in the most demanding environments, reinforcing our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive success for our customers.”