Axon announces strategic wireless collaboration with Verizon and arrangement with AT&T to improve network communications for law enforcement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced a strategic agreement with Verizon, a leading innovator in public safety communications, to bring connectivity to public safety solutions for the benefit of first responders and the communities they serve. Axon also announced a strategic relationship with AT&T to cooperate, exchange information and negotiate terms to connect Axon’s wireless product offerings to FirstNet – a communications platform dedicated to first responders and public safety entities. Working with these two world-class companies will help give customers reliable mobile broadband connectivity when using Axon’s body-worn and in-car cameras in the field.

Axon integrates wireless technology into a range of products for law enforcement to capture and upload photo and video data into the digital evidence management solution, Evidence.com. Wireless product offerings include body-worn cameras, in-car camera systems and Signal technology that reports events such as a patrol vehicle door opening and light bar activation. Dependable wireless connectivity is crucial for law enforcement to be able to capture and upload evidence.

“The Axon network of devices and apps will only be strengthened with the power of Verizon and Axon’s relationship with AT&T,” says Axon Director of Wireless Strategy, Will Egner, Ph.D. “These relationships are key enablers to providing mission-critical data communication services to our Axon customers in the U.S.”

Verizon has earned the trust of public safety organizations by providing reliable, secure communications when it matters most. Verizon’s dedicated Public Safety Private Core is a portion of its leading 4G LTE network, separating emergency data communications from commercial and consumer traffic. Verizon also provides always-on priority and preemption services, as well as enhanced service management and control on the nation’s largest and most reliable 4G LTE network.

FirstNet is the nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to America’s first responders. Being built by AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is designed with and for public safety. FirstNet provides a reliable and highly secure connection to the critical information first responders need while giving them access to the modern communications tools they need to keep themselves and those they serve safer. With FirstNet, first responders can tap into the benefits of their public safety network. FirstNet is the only nationwide platform that gives first responders always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption. And FirstNet also brings public safety enhanced security through the only physically separate public safety core dedicated entirely to public safety in America.

Axon and Verizon are sharing information on their commitment to public safety at the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials International conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, now through August 8th.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to Protect Life. Our technologies give law enforcement and public safety personnel the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 300,000 software seats booked on the Axon Network around the world and more than 203,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

AT&T is a trademark of AT&T Intellectual Property; Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc.; FirstNet is a trademark of the US Department of Commerce, First Responder Network Authority; LTE is a trademark of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute; Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.; and Verizon is a trademark of Verizon Trademark Services, LLC.

Axon, Axon Network, Evidence.com, the “Delta Logo,” “Protect Life,” and Smart Weapons are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

