Axon honors 2019 RISE Awards winners for community commitment, announces partnership with Coffee with a Cop

Axon honors 2019 RISE recipients at Axon Accelerate, the leading technology conference for public safety.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon, the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the winners of the 2019 Axon RISE Awards for Community Commitment. This year’s honorees include Chris Cognac, former police officer and founder of Coffee with a Cop , and Sylvia Moir, Chief of the Tempe Police Department and advocate of mindfulness in policing. The recipients were honored before a crowd of around 1,200 people at the kick-off ceremony to Axon’s fourth annual Accelerate conference in Phoenix, Ariz. At the ceremony, Axon also announced a new partnership with Coffee with a Cop that includes sponsorship of training events aimed at developing community policing skills for agencies across the United States.

Axon’s RISE Awards recognize and honor professionals in the public safety industry who exemplify a commitment to engaging with communities, saving lives and being innovators in solving the problems that face law enforcement today. During the ceremony, Axon presented Cognac with a donation of $5,000 to Coffee with a Cop and presented Moir with $5,000 to Mulligan’s Manor . Moir believes in the mission of Mulligan’s Manor, an Arizona-based group home which is dedicated to supporting at-risk gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and heterosexual adolescents.

“It is a privilege to recognize these outstanding examples of community commitment,” says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. “One of the toughest issues facing society today is the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Chris and Sylvia have dedicated their lives to finding a way to bridge this gap by helping both individual community members and focusing on the mental health of officers who serve to protect those community members.”

Axon Accelerate, the leading technology conference for public safety, takes place this week April 30 to May 1. The conference offers hands-on training, lectures and interactive workshops through more than 100 sessions with more than 70 speakers. To learn more visit: www.axon.com/accelerate .

