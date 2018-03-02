Blue Line Innovations launches the world’s first 360° body camera

Warrior360 is the first body camera able to capture all the facts around an officer, increasing transparency

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Blue Line Innovations, LLC today announced it is now offering the Warrior360, the world’s first 360° body camera for law enforcement. Its patented design opens the door to greater transparency with its unique ability to securely capture, upload, and store a complete 360° view of an event. Traditional forward-facing body cameras are outdated—only capturing pieces of a story. The Warrior360 is a lightweight, durable body camera capable of up to 4k light resolution, 360° panoramic or point-of-view (POV) video recording at 30 mbps.

“The Warrior360 technology provides a level of transparency and evidential value that no other body camera can match,” said Mark Hutchinson, founder and CEO of Blue Line Innovations. “It’s the only body camera in the world that can capture what occurs around the officer, not only what’s in front. Our company is proud to provide law enforcement and local communities with a new level of awareness.”

Video is stored on internal memory in the Warrior360 and via Fortify360, which is Blue Line’s evidence management platform built on the world’s fastest cloud service. The platform is safe, secure, and always available following CJIS and FedRamp compliance. Fortify360 is an end-to-end solution that equips law enforcement to make more efficient reporting decisions. It saves officers time with a simple interface and automatic uploads. Fortify360 is designed for officers to see, tag, and manage digital evidence while in the field, promising 30-second entry times and 100 percent automation from all available sources.

About Blue Line Innovations

Blue Line Innovations, LLC is a cutting-edge, law enforcement and military technology company established by a former law enforcement officer. Established in 2017, the BLI focus is centered around protecting the 21st century officer, capturing and securing the truth. We specialize in 360° body cameras, evidence management solutions, and surveillance. For more information on Blue Line Innovations, please visit www.bluelineinnovations.org.