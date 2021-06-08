BolaWRAP® First Hometown Use – Safely Assists Officers to Restrain Moving Subject

TEMPE, Ariz — WRAP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of another successful BolaWRAP® Remote Restraint deployment, this time in the Company’s hometown of Tempe, Arizona.

On May 28, 2021, Tempe Police Department officers observed a subject running through traffic, causing a danger to himself and others. The subject appeared to be in crisis and was armed with a stun gun.

After the subject failed to respond to verbal commands, an officer announced that he would be wrapped. The officer deployed the BolaWrap, restricting the subject’s mobility and preventing him from moving away. The subject was safely taken into custody without injury.

“The Tempe Police Department is training constantly to improve our de-escalation and resolution efforts,” said Chief of Police Jeffrey Glover.

“We strive to be very attuned to individuals that may be suffering from mental illness or dementia, disoriented, or potentially impaired. The BolaWRAP technology tool gives us a greater array of options – especially in situations such as occurred here, on a busy night in downtown, when the individual was not responding to our Officers’ directions, and unaware that he was putting others and himself at risk amid vehicle traffic.

“We have the strongest commitment to our community to build trust by our actions. To be called into an unsafe situation, and whenever possible to resolve that situation safely and without injury to anyone involved.”

The bodycam footage can be viewed here.

“We are pleased to see another safe and successful deployment of the BolaWRAP on a moving subject,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO of WRAP. “Tempe’s BolaWRAP-trained officers did an excellent job of quickly de-escalating the situation. This and other recent deployments reinforce BolaWRAP’s position as an early engagement tool that can be effective in restraining moving subjects and, in many instances, prevent the need for force. We believe BolaWRAP augments an officer’s response options in dealing with uncooperative subjects without painful force, especially subjects in crisis.”

Additional bodycam videos of the BolaWRAP in use can be viewed here.

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWRAP® Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWRAP is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.