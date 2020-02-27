Brownsville, TN police department outfits 15 more vehicles with 10-8 Video camera systems

Brownsville Police Department (Brownsville, TN) is outfitting 15 more of their patrol vehicles with the HD4+2 10-8 Video, LLC (Fayetteville, TN) camera system.

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.-- The Brownsville Police Department is installing 15 more 10-8 Video, LLC HD4+2 camera systems into their patrol vehicles, bringing their total to nearly 30 10-8 Video systems. The HD4+2 model is a dual camera system that is outfitted with a forward-facing camera, generally referred to as a dash camera, and an interior camera that watches the inside of the patrol vehicle. This is paired with an officer worn microphone to capture audio around the officer as well as the vehicle. This is the most common 10-8 Video, LLC camera system sold, and protects both the citizens as well as the police officer. The HD4+2 is an affordable camera system that is both reliable and easy to use. By utilizing the HD4+2 camera system, the Brownsville Police Department can do their job efficiently and safely, while helping to stay within their budget.

About 10-8 Video, LLC

10-8 Video, LLC has helped shape the way for small to medium sized departments across the country - and internationally - to get the evidence solutions that they need. 10-8 Video offers in-car dash cameras, body cameras, redaction software, and evidence software to meet the current and future needs of officers, focusing on departments of 250 officers and less. 10-8 Video, LLC is dedicated to providing the best customer service in the industry, while maintaining a zero additional cost policy with no monthly or yearly fees of any kind.