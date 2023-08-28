Digital Ally announces Ports Authority order

LENEXA, Kan. - Digital Ally, Inc., which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced a notable order for forty (40) FirstVu Pro body-worn cameras and five (5) 8-bay QuickVu docking stations for the South Carolina Ports Authority.

This order, and several recent orders of a similar nature, reflect the versatility of utilizing Digital Ally’s video solutions technology outside of traditional law enforcement applications.

“We’re proud to partner with the South Carolina Ports Authority Police Guard in its efforts to protect the vast volume of assets that move through the 8th largest U.S. port,” said Brody Green, President of Digital Ally, adding, “Not only are the police guards responsible for these assets, but also the safety of the people who work within the port.”

The order comes on the heels of the Company announcing several notable law enforcement orders and patents, as well as the addition of its InterVu Room solution. Digital Ally continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and a world-class video solutions ecosystem with the FirstVu Pro body-worn camera, EVO-HD in-car system, InterVu Room system, EVO Web and QuickVu docking stations.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalally.com or follow Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter