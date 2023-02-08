Kustom Signals announces wireless speed sense module US patent award

LENEXA, Kan., — Kustom Signals, Inc. is pleased to announce a new patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. United States Patent number 11,579,314 will issue on February 14, 2023. This patent protects the first-of-its-kind Wireless Speed Sense module only available from Kustom Signals. This module features the same technology used in the patented wireless vehicle speed sense featured in the Eagle 3 traffic safety RADAR, bringing the same wireless benefits to the Raptor RP-1, Eagle II family as well as the moving Falcon HR and Directional Talon when operated with their POD mount. The wireless speed sense module provides several popular benefits including an independent verification of the RADAR Doppler patrol speed which eliminates common anomalies like shadowing, batching, and combining. It enables the RADAR to quickly display patrol and target speeds when coming out of HOLD, and it enables the popular feature for automatic mode switching from stationary to moving operations and vice versa.

Kustom Signals has been delivering our patented TruTrak™ Vehicle Speed Sense (VSS) with our RADAR

for more than 20 years. The Eagle 3 RADAR with the patented Wireless Speed Sensing (WSS) was the first RADAR to deliver the benefits of the wired vehicle integration with none of the headaches of locating and connecting into the electronic speedometer signal. The new Wireless Speed Sense module delivers the same benefits to our Raptor RP-1, Eagle II, Falcon HR, and Directional Talon as well.

Kent Hayes, Senior Product Manager, “A growing number of police vehicles do not offer a VSS signal to

integrate with the traffic RADAR. Other RADAR manufacturers have utilized an interface to obtain the VSS signal from the OBD II port which most patrol vehicle OEMs advise against. The new Wireless Speed Sense Module solves both of these issues with our wireless speed sensing technology, saving up to an hour of install time on the most popular police vehicles.”

