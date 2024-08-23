Versaterm CallTriage addresses high non-emergency call volumes, staffing shortages using conversational AI

PRESS RELEASE

OTTAWA — Versaterm , a global leader in public safety solutions, announced today the commercial release of Versaterm CallTriage, an AI-powered solution designed to ease the pressure on public safety call centers by effectively resolving routine, non-emergency requests for service. The solution supports emergency call centers (ECCs), public safety answering points (PSAPs), and other call-taking agencies facing staffing challenges. As part of Versaterm’s Community Engagement portfolio, CallTriage’s virtual agent enhances call center capacity and helps alleviate stress on telecommunicators, reducing hold times and delivering faster service for non-emergency requests. When coupled with Versaterm CommunityReport , agencies can completely automate non-emergency service requests from the initial call to resolution.

From June to December 2023, the Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) partnered with Versaterm for a first-to-market implementation of CallTriage, with the first virtual agent calls going live at the end of December.

CallTriage assists in offloading non-emergency requests to an intelligent, multilingual virtual agent that triages requests leveraging conversational AI technology. The solution understands the request, provides the relevant resources via SMS or a webpage link, or redirects callers to 9-1-1 for immediate assistance if any emergency-related terms are detected.

CallTriage works seamlessly alongside any CAD and call-handling system. It consolidates calls and web content into a single platform, featuring a reporting dashboard that analyzes call type frequencies. Agencies can review transcripts for optimization, listen to caller recordings, and ensure call types align with online web incidents.

“Versaterm CallTriage enables public safety agencies to provide better service to their community by expanding call center capacity and automatically resolving many routine requests,” said Rohan Galloway-Dawkins, Chief Product Officer of Versaterm. “Our smart virtual agent provides another way for community members to engage with the agency and be directed to the help they need. CallTriage is designed to complement call center protocols by assisting call takers, enabling them to prioritize higher-priority requests. The solution also provides call center leaders with more precise data for critical planning, resource requests, and accountability.”