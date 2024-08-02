i-PRO introduces new in-car video rear/side camera with Edge AI Human Detection

PRESS RELEASE

HOUSTON, Texas — i-PRO Americas Inc. (formerly Panasonic Security), a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, today announced the launch of its new In-Car Video Rear/Side Camera, the WV-VCR40W. A component of i-PRO’s powerful ICV4000 in-car video (ICV) system, the new camera is ideal for law enforcement agencies, first responders, and members of the armed forces seeking wide-angle coverage and high-resolution capture of video from the back seat, side, or rear window of a vehicle.

The WV-VCR40W features AI-enabled human detection within the camera to automatically trigger recordings of critical events, enhancing officer safety and situational awareness. Two distinct edge AI detection modes are available:



In-Vehicle Human Detection – This mode detects human presence in the backseat and automatically triggers in-car video recording, ensuring crucial events are captured without manual intervention.

Human Approach Alert – This mode detects humans approaching the vehicle, triggering both an in-car video recording and an audible alert, significantly enhancing officer safety by providing real-time alerts to potential threats.

By continuously monitoring the area on the sides and behind the vehicle, officers can maintain heightened situational awareness, which is crucial for responding effectively in high-risk situations. With AI handling human detection and recording tasks, officers can focus more on their primary duties, improving overall operational efficiency.

“For years, i-PRO has led the way for recording 360-degree video around a vehicle. We’ve seen more agencies use this approach to enforce distracted driving laws. The new WV-VCR40W brings major improvements to video quality and viewer experience, with the added bonus of advanced AI human detection, which can alert the officer and start a recording if someone approaches the vehicle when it is stopped,” said David O’Connor, Director of Public Safety Product Management at i-PRO Americas.

The camera uses a 2.1MP 1/3” CMOS sensor supporting up to 1080p resolution. With its super wide-angle 150/180-degree field of view (FOV), the innovative lens is specifically designed to minimize distortion and edge warping, resulting in the most useful wide viewing angle offered for a rear/side camera. It also features a configurable IR (Infrared) mode (On/Off/Auto), adapting to various lighting conditions for optimal visibility. Auto IR and AI human detection make the camera ideal for transport vehicles and small compartments.

The ICV4000 and WV-VCR40W support uploading video evidence simply and efficiently into the i-PRO Unified Digital Evidence management system (UDE) using either Wi-Fi, a mobile router, or a mobile data terminal with a cellular connection. UDE allows officers and investigators to store, manage, review and share evidence from their in-vehicle or body-worn cameras efficiently and quickly from within a single application. Authorized individuals can share cases and digital video evidence with cooperating agencies, prosecutors, attorneys or members of the media. The application controls secure access and chain of custody through straightforward policies. Additionally, advanced logging creates an audit trail of all user actions, available for management review at any time.

“This new In-Car Video Rear/Side Camera is a significant step forward in law enforcement technology. Continuous, unbiased recording fosters greater transparency in law enforcement operations, building public trust and providing clear evidence for legal proceedings,” adds O’Connor. “It represents i-PRO’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to protect our officers and the communities they serve.”

An NDAA-compliant solution, the WV-VCR40W is engineered for the durability required in police vehicle use, tested and verified with the MIL-STD-810H standard.