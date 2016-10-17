Panasonic showcases next-gen security for law enforcement at IACP 2016

Company Announces Recent Wins; Exhibits its Arbitrator 360 HD Video Recording System, Arbitrator Body-Worn Camera and its Unified Evidence Management System

SAN DIEGO – Panasonic, a leading provider of advanced mobile technology and video evidence solutions for the government and public sector, announced today that it has been officially awarded a contract for Arbitrator Body-Worn Cameras (BWC) from Rutgers University, New Jersey’s largest institution of higher learning. With the rollout scheduled for completion in 2016, officers are already patrolling campuses in Camden, New Brunswick, Piscataway and Newark with the equipment. In addition, the NJ cities of Long Branch, Asbury Park and Rutherford started to roll out Panasonic body-worn cameras this past summer. In South Carolina, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is deploying 300 Arbitrator 360 in-car video systems. In May, the Huntsville, AL Police Department purchased 360 Panasonic Arbitrator Body-Worn Cameras.

Each installation relies on Panasonic’s advanced Unified Evidence Management Solution to ensure that video is easy to access when necessary.

“Panasonic digital solutions give officers cutting-edge technology to address the challenges of 21st century policing,” said Panasonic Business Security Group VP Greg Peratt. “Law enforcement agencies are coming to Panasonic for the next generation in evidence collection, featuring HD video; a compact and rugged design; and seamless integration with the industry’s leading back-end video evidence management system.”

System Solution highlights at IACP 2016 include:

Arbitrator 360°™ HD

The Arbitrator 360° HD rugged in-car digital video recording system leads the industry in image quality and precision for unmatched critical mobile video evidence capture. Its full HD 1080p front camera delivers amazing clarity and ultra-accurate color representation, and the system supports up to five cameras of simultaneous recording for a full 360-degree view to maximize situational awareness.

Arbitrator® BWC

The Arbitrator BWC protects officers with HD-quality video evidence capture they can wear. Engineered with upgraded features based on real officers’ feedback, the Arbitrator BWC provides 130 degrees of evidence capture with GPS metadata, pre- and post-event recording and WiFi for easy offloading. When paired with the Arbitrator 360° HD in-car digital video recording system and the Unified Evidence Management System (UEMS) software suite, it represents a comprehensive video evidence capture solution for any agency.

Unified Evidence Management System

The Panasonic SafeServ™ Management software enables user configuration, evidence management preferences and the ability to export evidence for use in court or other areas. By cultivating video evidence from the Arbitrator Body Worn Camera in unison with the Arbitrator 360° HD in-car video system and Panasonic fixed surveillance cameras, law enforcement agencies can now depend on a unified evidence platform to preserve every link in the chain of evidence. Plus, with flexible storage options, evidence can be stored locally, through the Cloud or using a hybrid of both to help control total ownership cost and fit into any agency’s needs.

IACP 2016 takes place Oct. 15–18, 2016, at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego. For more information on Panasonic security solutions for law enforcement, please visit the Panasonic booth #3817 or our website at Arbitrator360.com.

About Panasonic Corp. of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and the hub of Panasonic’s U.S. branding, marketing, sales, service and R&D operations. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine’s 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to the Electric Vehicle revolution. Learn more about Panasonic at us.panasonic.com/news.