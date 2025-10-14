Utility, Soma Global, STRAX Intelligence, and Kologik rebrand as Coreforce

PRESS RELEASE

ATLANTA — Utility, Soma Global, STRAX Intelligence, and Kologik have unified under a single new brand identity: Coreforce, marking a significant milestone in the companies’ nearly 25-year combined history. Based in Decatur, Georgia, Coreforce equips law enforcement, first responders, corrections, district attorneys, and other sectors of public safety organizations with the tools they need to work transparently and efficiently. The rebrand reflects a deepened commitment to the company’s mission — bringing people and technology together to protect communities.

“Coreforce is about clarity, not complexity,” said Greg Sebastian, CEO. “We’ve seen the gaps. Now we’re here to close them — with technology that delivers when it matters most.”

The new name reflects the combination of Utility, Soma Global, STRAX Intelligence, and Kologik into a nationally scaled, cloud-native tech provider for public safety. “Coreforce” embodies strength and reflects the company’s deep roots in law enforcement, symbolizing a shift from a product-oriented company to a mission-critical technology partner. This identity underscores Coreforce’s commitment to frontline-informed innovation — with tools built by those who’ve worn the badge, for those who serve and protect.

“Changing our name to Coreforce is a meaningful milestone for us,” said Nakisha Garner, VP, Growth Marketing. “It’s about more than just a new brand — it shows how we’ve grown into a reliable partner that’s truly focused on serving the people who keep our communities safe.”

The transition to Coreforce maintains all current services, products, and support, including digital evidence management platforms, computer-aided dispatch (CAD), CopSync™, Bodyworn™ cameras, records management system (RMS), jail management (JMS) and real-time intelligence situational awareness tools (RTI).

“Real-time Intelligence turns a once-fragmented ecosystem of technologies into a unified force multiplier, allowing us to respond smarter, act faster, and protect the community with purpose. We’re not just watching crime happen – we’re stopping it in real time.” — Paden Weber, Technology Program Manager, Las Vegas Metro PD

“As a police chief, I need technology partners who understand the realities of the street as well as the demands of accountability. Coreforce brings both, showing they’re not just keeping pace with the future of public safety — they’re helping to shape it.” — Phillip Smith, Chief of Police, Evansville PD

About Coreforce

Coreforce is a mission-critical public safety technology company serving law enforcement, first responders, and corrections across the United States. Its unified, cloud-native platform includes Bodyworn™ cameras, digital evidence management, CAD/RMS, situational awareness tools, and jail management solutions. With nearly 25 years of experience and a national presence in more than 40 states, Coreforce helps public safety agencies operate with greater clarity, transparency, and confidence. Built in partnership with those who serve, Coreforce is committed to equipping the people on the front lines with tools they can trust. Learn more at coreforcetech.com.