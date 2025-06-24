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Coreforce

Utility, Inc., established in 2001 in Georgia, stands as your premier source for innovative law enforcement technology. We’re dedicated to enhancing public safety through our advanced suite of cloud-based solutions. This suite includes state-of-the-art body cameras designed for durability and reliability, in-car video systems that provide comprehensive coverage, Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology for efficient vehicle tracking, and fully equipped interview room setups to ensure effective evidence gathering.

In addition to these offerings, we’re proud to introduce our comprehensive Digital Evidence Management Systems (DEMS). These systems are meticulously designed to streamline case preparation and facilitate smooth evidence sharing among law enforcement agencies. Our DEMS are tailored to align with agency-specific policies, ensuring a personalized and effective approach to digital evidence management.

Further, we recognize the importance of reliable and continuous support, which is why we offer round-the-clock, Atlanta-based customer service. Our support team is always ready to assist with any queries or challenges, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum efficiency for your agency.

At Utility, Inc., our commitment extends beyond providing top-tier technology. We’re actively empowering officers across the United States with tools that not only enhance their operational capabilities but also foster community trust and safety. Our solutions are crafted with the officer in mind, combining ease of use with robust functionality. By choosing Utility, Inc., you’re not just selecting a vendor; you’re partnering with a leader in law enforcement technology dedicated to advancing the safety and effectiveness of officers nationwide.


Address: 250 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. Ste. 700
Zip Code: 30030
Location: DECATUR, Georgia
Main Phone Number: 1-800-597-4707
Real Time Crime Centers Computer-Aided Dispatch
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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EOS: Purposefully created body camera technology committed to officer safety
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EOS: Intelligent body camera providing automated recording and automated in-field evidence upload - no device docking necessary
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EOS: Patented body camera technology and custom uniform integration – letting officers focus on the job, not the device
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Smart ALPR: Real-time license plate analysis with National, State and local hotlist based agency alerts
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Smart ALPR: Low cost, vehicle based evidence capturing force multiplier
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Smart ALPR: AI based analysis, generating vehicle license plate, make, model and color from a single image
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POLARIS: Versatile digital evidence management system delivering analysis and case management from any source in one, intuitive platform
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POLARIS: Real time observation, increasing visibility throughlive views and tools
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POLARIS: Smart Redaction for evidence management, maintaining original files and chain of custody
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Rocket by Utility: Customizable Policy-Based Recording Triggers for In-Car and EOS video capture and classification
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Rocket by Utility: Perfectly integrated with EOS for seamless video capture and chain of custody management
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Rocket by Utility: Full In-Car Video and Communications for instance, automatic wireless video offloading
GRANT ELIGIBLE PRODUCTS
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Rocket by Coreforce: Perfectly integrated with EOS for seamless video capture and chain of custody management
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Rocket by Coreforce: Customizable Policy-Based Recording Triggers for In-Car and EOS video capture and classification
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Rocket by Coreforce: Full In-Car Video and Communications for instance, automatic wireless video offloading
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PULSAR ™ ALPR Force Multiplier, More Plates Scanned and Flagged
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PULSAR ™ Solar-powered, cellular-connected ALPR
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PULSAR by Coreforce: Fixed ALPR
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PULSAR by Coreforce: Mobile ALPR
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PULSAR by Coreforce: Portable ALPR
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ROCKET™ In-Car Video with secure wireless offload
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ROCKET by Coreforce: In-Car Video
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ROCKET™ In-Car Video with Policy-Based Automations
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ROCKET by Coreforce: In-Car Communications
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ROCKET™ In-Car Video solutions for traffic stops and suspect transport
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ROCKET™ In-Car Video with Automated Recording Functionality
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EOS by Coreforce with Smart Holster Sensor
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EOS by Coreforce with Automated Recording based on Policies
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EOS by Coreforce with Officer Down Safety Features
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EOS by Coreforce: Intelligent Body Cameras
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EOS by Coreforce: with Foot Pursuit Activation
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EOS by Coreforce: Vehicle Sensors
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ARTICLES
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What Cops Want
Cops say false narratives are fueling aggression — here’s what police leaders can do about it
June 24, 2025 12:33 AM
 · 
Matthew Fagiana
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What Cops Want
Closing the rookie experience gap: What every shift can do to boost officer safety
June 19, 2025 12:00 PM
 · 
Clayton Hawkins, Ph.D.
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What Cops Want
On demand: What cops want in 2025 — Safer, smarter responses to mental health calls
June 13, 2025 02:08 PM
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What Cops Want
‘Overworked, undertrained and outnumbered': Staffing, safety risks called out in ‘What Cops Want’ survey
May 09, 2025 01:02 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
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VIDEOS
Defensive tactics training for police
What Cops Want
‘We don’t train enough — and it shows': What your officers are telling you
June 09, 2025 05:53 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
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What Cops Want
5 threats police officers face in 2025 — and what leadership must do now
May 30, 2025 09:34 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
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What Cops Want
Cordico’s Dr. David Black on officer wellbeing: Insights from Police1’s ‘What Cops Want in 2024' survey
October 23, 2024 10:39 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
Stress, crisis or policeman in city with headache, anxiety or burnout working for justice or law enforcement. Tired cop, sheriff or security guard with head pain, emergency or migraine on street road
What Cops Want
Battling the clock: Officers call for better work-life balance in ‘What Cops Want’ survey
September 25, 2024 01:34 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
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ANNOUNCEMENTS
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Evidence Management
Flock Safety and Coreforce announce integration partnership to enhance real-time awareness and operational efficiency for law enforcement
January 19, 2026 06:23 PM
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Body Cameras
Utility, Soma Global, STRAX Intelligence, and Kologik rebrand as Coreforce
October 14, 2025 11:06 AM
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Body Cameras
Utility Inc. introduces breakthrough public safety solutions and vision for the future at IACP 2024
October 17, 2024 01:16 PM
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Evidence Management
Utility, Inc. enhances legal ingenuity with HELIOS developments
July 10, 2024 03:28 PM
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HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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In-Car Camera Systems
How to buy in-car camera systems (eBook)
June 12, 2024 12:32 PM
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Evidence Management
How to buy evidence management (eBook)
May 24, 2024 12:30 PM
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Body Cameras
How to buy body-worn cameras (eBook)
May 23, 2024 04:09 PM
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Communications
Complete guide: How to buy communications products
April 12, 2024 01:27 PM
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