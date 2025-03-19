City of Danville, Virginia, selects Caliber Public Safety to modernize emergency response technology

PRESS RELEASE

DANVILLE, Va. — The City of Danville is making a significant leap in public safety innovation by selecting Caliber Public Safety to provide a fully integrated suite of advanced emergency response technologies. This strategic partnership will equip Danville’s first responders with cutting-edge tools—including Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), a Records Management System (RMS), a Jail Management System (JMS), as well as partnering with Saltus Technology’s digiTICKET , an eCitation solution – altogether allowing for seamless integration and data-sharing, that enhances communication, efficiency, and overall public safety.

By adopting Caliber’s state-of-the-art public safety platform, Danville is reinforcing its commitment to leveraging modern technology for faster emergency response, improved data sharing, and optimized operations. This investment ensures that first responders—including police officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel—have real-time intelligence at their fingertips to better protect and serve the community.

“Deploying Caliber’s full public safety suite will empower our first responders to work more efficiently, share critical information in real time, and enhance response capabilities across all emergency services,” said Inez J. Rodenburg, Chief Information Officer for the City of Danville. “Integrating CAD, RMS, and JMS , as well as utilizing Caliber’s InterDEx™ into our daily operations we will streamline communication between agencies, allowing us to provide even better service to Danville residents.”

Enhancing Public Safety Through Technology

This collaboration brings transformative improvements to Danville’s emergency response system, including:

Seamless Data Integration – Caliber’s own InterDEx facilitates secure, real-time data sharing across Danville’s public safety agencies and beyond.



Faster Emergency Response – Caliber’s CAD and Mobile solutions provide dispatchers and field responders with instant, accurate information for rapid decision-making.

A Shared Commitment to Public Safety

“We are honored to partner with the City of Danville in their mission to modernize public safety operations,” said Chris Faircloth, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Caliber Public Safety. “By implementing our full suite of solutions, Danville is taking a proactive approach to strengthening emergency response, data sharing, and operational efficiency. We look forward to supporting their dedication to safety and innovation.”

Through this collaboration, Danville is setting a new standard for public safety technology—ensuring first responders have the tools they need to save lives, reduce response times, and enhance community well-being.

For more information about Caliber Public Safety’s solutions, visit www.caliberpublicsafety.com.