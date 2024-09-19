RapidSOS acquires eDispatches to enhance first response communications and field responder capabilities

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — RapidSOS, the intelligent safety company, today announced the acquisition of eDispatches, an industry leader in providing communication services to emergency responders. This strategic move aims to provide the critical situational awareness needed in an emergency by leveraging RapidSOS’ intelligent safety platform and eDispatches’ communications technology to field responders in an emergency.

Through this acquisition, RapidSOS further advances its emergency response ecosystem to provide public safety agencies throughout the US with contextual data that extends to field responders responding to an emergency. The acquisition of eDispatches joins RapidSOS’ 2022 purchase of IamResponding, expanding the reach of life-saving emergency data to field responders available through RapidSOS. It puts mission-critical information in the hands of the responders who need it the most to make more informed decisions when seconds matter.

For the past decade, thousands of public safety agencies have shaped RapidSOS’ technology roadmap. Over a quarter billion dollars in research and development later, those initial insights from public safety now support over 21,000 911 and first responder agencies in six countries with 3.3 billion data payloads.

eDispatches addresses limitations in traditional two-tone paging systems often used by emergency responders, which can be hindered by range or topography.

The collaboration between RapidSOS and eDispatches marks a significant milestone in the evolution of first-response technology. eDispatches has been dedicated to providing value-driven, secondary notification services to the emergency responder community. By joining forces, RapidSOS and eDispatches are poised to deliver next-generation communication solutions that can improve emergency response times and outcomes on a broader scale, benefiting more communities and individuals in need.

“One of the critical benefits of this acquisition is the expansion of intelligent safety data to field responders. By providing additional context in an emergency, first responders will have the information they need to facilitate more efficient and effective responses,” said Michael Martin, CEO and co-founder of RapidSOS.

“eDispatches is committed to enhancing emergency response capabilities by providing reliable and efficient secondary notification services. We are thrilled to join forces with RapidSOS and bring our value-driven, customer-focused solutions to a broader audience,” said Tom Stearn, President of eDispatches.

About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is an intelligent safety company that harnesses artificial and human intelligence to fuse life-saving data from 540M+ connected devices, apps, and sensors from 200+ global technology companies to over 21,000 public safety agencies in six countries. Whether there’s an unsafe moment or an emergency, RapidSOS Ready devices, vehicles, homes, or buildings deliver essential data to the right place when it matters most. Learn more at www.RapidSOS.com.