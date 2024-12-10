RapidSOS consolidates emergency intelligence to enable 911 to make the right decisions faster

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — RapidSOS, the intelligent safety company, announced enhancements to its platform in early 2025 to simplify workflows for 911 telecommunicators by further unifying emergency intelligence for one AI-powered, interoperable, end-to-end platform. Amid a growing 911 staffing shortage, with 82 percent of 911 centers reporting they’re critically understaffed, RapidSOS enables telecommunicators to work seamlessly in one system with streamlined communication, bridging the gap between 911 and their community with data to improve safety.

“911 does incredible, heroic work every day despite increased call volumes, less staff, and disparate systems,” said Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS. “For the past ten years, 911 has shaped and guided everything that we do. We are excited to see the power of HARMONY to help consolidate tools and workflows into one platform interoperable with nearly every major public safety software system.”

Connecting Critical Emergency Data to 911

For years, RapidSOS has delivered critical emergency data from millions of connected devices to 911. The 2025 updates to RapidSOS UNITE build on this foundation, expanding the range of connected sources, including schools, enterprises, vehicles, and IoT devices. These connections provide 911 with instant access to vital caller data in over 170M emergencies annually, including:

Caller location, emergency contacts, and health prole

11,000 connected schools

Tens of millions of connected vehicles, trains, and trucks

Streaming video from mobile phones and connected security cameras

Uniting Call Intelligence with AI for All Calls

While callers only see the emergency at hand, 911 telecommunicators race against time, navigating multiple systems across six screens and two computers, managing countless passwords to handle routine calls. In moments where seconds separate life from death, this technological maze can cost precious time.

RapidSOS is redefining how telecommunicators process emergency calls by integrating AI-powered tools into its platform. RapidSOS UNITE consolidates emergency intelligence so the telecommunicator can view all call data in one convenient pane. From within RapidSOS UNITE, a telecommunicator can access:



Unified tools for voice, text, and video communication: With the added layer of RapidSOS AI, HARMONY, 911 calls are transcribed and translated in real-time, allowing an English-speaking telecommunicator to handle calls regardless of language and bridge language divides to accelerate emergency response. These enhancements – set alongside tools for communication by text and video and data from connected devices – ensure telecommunicators can access and act on the rich context contained within every call.

Expanded SOP Integration: HARMONY can be trained on an ECC’s Standard Operating Procedures, so it automatically surfaces relevant guides during calls, ensuring telecommunicators have the tools and information they need for rapid, confident decision-making.

Automation for Non-Emergency Calls: In August 2024, RapidSOS launched Alarm Call Automation, using HARMONY to automate and process alarm calls from monitoring companies. Now, HARMONY’s expanded capability will cover all non-emergency calls, allowing telecommunicators to focus on emergencies requiring human intelligence and empathy.

“Each day, 911 telecommunicators are inundated with calls that are not emergencies and spend time answering calls about trash pickup, water main breaks, or street light outages. This is not where their time or attention is needed,” said Karin Marquez, Chief Public Safety Brand Officer at RapidSOS. “HARMONY cuts through all of the noise and allows the telecommunicators to focus on the incidents that require their highly trained skillset and human connection.”

Broadly Sharing Intelligence

RapidSOS UNITE also enables 911 to share information beyond jurisdictional boundaries.

Already connected to 1M field responders and via 1,300 CAD integrations, RapidSOS is advancing interoperability by making it easier for agencies to share critical intelligence with neighboring jurisdictions and field responders. Building upon the Agency Share and Chat feature, agencies with computer-aided dispatch information (CAD) integrated into RapidSOS UNITE can share that information with neighboring 911 centers for mutual aid, creating interoperability across disparate CAD systems.

“Telecommunicators already rely on RapidSOS UNITE every day to simplify their work. Incorporating CAD data sharing makes it easier than ever for agencies to achieve interoperability, improving coordination and response times when every second counts,” said Marquez.

RapidSOS is the trusted public safety company with over 10 years of experience and a quarter billion invested in research and development to deliver critical contextual emergency intelligence to 911 from the devices consumers use daily. RapidSOS covers 99.7 percent of the U.S. population and six other countries today. On Dec. 10, 2024, RapidSOS is hosting the UNITE: SPECIAL EVENT to share these new features in detail with 911. View the event’s live stream at 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 10, 2024 at https://rapidsos.com/unite-special-event/.

About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is an intelligent safety company that harnesses artificial and human intelligence to fuse life-saving data from 540M+ connected devices, apps, and sensors from 200+ global technology companies to over 21,000 public safety agencies in six countries. Whether there’s an unsafe moment or an emergency, RapidSOS Ready devices, vehicles, homes, or buildings deliver essential data to the right place when it matters most. Learn more at www.RapidSOS.com.