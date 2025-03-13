New options enhance covert communications

Back in the 1990s, as a camera operator on the reality television shows “Cops” and “LAPD: Life on the Beat,” Ruben Scheimberg followed many law enforcement officers as they pursued fleeing suspects. On occasion, those suspects would run into buildings; officers and their accompanying TV crews would follow.

In those tense moments, not knowing the landscape or precisely where their suspect might be, police were at a tactical disadvantage – and then it got worse.

“We’d all jam in there, and dispatch would announce, ‘Give us your location,’” Scheimberg recalled. “They’d just broadcast. And what that did was give our position away – and now the bad guy had the upper hand. He could make the decisions, not us. That never made any sense to me.”

Those occasions fortunately never resulted in tragedy, but for Scheimberg and doubtless many vulnerable officers, it underscored the need for covert communication options.

Now, three decades later, Scheimberg is bringing those to law enforcement via his company, Earphone Connection. The company offers earpieces, microphones and related products for a range of environments and purposes, including covert options for jobs that are undercover or require discretion.

“As a civilian, I’ve had the honor to ride with cops all over the United States and see firsthand how they do their business,” Scheimberg said. “I’ve seen how important communication is to them. It can be really important that their information stay private and quiet.”

EARPIECE, MIC WORK TOGETHER

Released in 2024, the Whisper covert listen-only earpiece combines a lightweight wire and miniature speaker to produce a model sensitive to whispers even in noisy environments. Flexible ambidextrous ear tips ensure comfort and mitigate ear fatigue on either side, and the Whisper’s lack of an acoustic tube prevents problems with blockage and suits it to be worn with eyeglasses or sunglasses. The Whisper is now available in black as well as clear for 2.5- and 3.5-millimeter connectors.

A clear sheathing that protects the Whisper’s wire provides a durability advantage by preventing fraying, and new ear hooks available this year help keep things in place. Wearers simply press the wire into the groove atop the hook to hold it securely in place.

“That makes things a little less covert, but if you’re doing something like uniformed patrol, maybe you’re more concerned about the earpiece staying in your ear,” noted Scheimberg. “This hook really keeps the whole earpiece in place.”

Even with those additions, the Whisper remains more affordably priced than similar covert earpieces. It also comes with a wax cleaning kit with eight filter applicator replacements, clothing clip, extra ear tip sizes and that rubber ear hook.

For two-way communication the Whisper can pair with Earphone Connection’s Hawk EC covert lapel microphone. This attaches on many top radio makes and models via the company’s signature Easy-Connect method, which uses a pair of alignment arrows to facilitate quick, secure connections by users. The push-to-talk Hawk is small and lightweight, keeping a minimal footprint on officers’ increasingly crowded uniforms.

“The Hawk is a space-saver,” said Scheimberg. “Instead of having a big speaker microphone, it’s a small lapel microphone that can incorporate the Whisper. That gives you the best of both worlds, with the space-saving microphone and covert lightweight earpiece.”

The Whisper Hawk with a radio and its wireless push-to-talk switch Earphone Connection

Those items function so naturally together that they’re also offered as the Combi Whisper Hawk package. This features the Hawk lapel mic and Whisper earpiece, along with a wireless push-to-talk transmitter and easy-connect adapter receiver. The wireless PTT transmitter allows the mic to be activated remotely with the push of a button; it can go on a finger, handlebar, steering wheel or pistol grip. This is available for all top police radio brands. “We’ve found that wireless option is really attractive to people,” said Kelly Finicle, the company’s marketing director.

Finally, for audio on both sides, Earphone Connection offers the Whisper Deuce dual-sided covert listen-only earpiece. That brings the advantages of the Whisper to both ears simultaneously, delivering even better sound quality with the same comfort. This is also available in black and clear with a 3.5-millimeter connector.

The Whisper Deuce might be useful for missions like event security, where ambient noise levels are extra high.

“Maybe you’re doing security support at a large stadium where there’s lots of sound, lots of noise, like a sporting event or rock concert,” said Scheimberg. “Security details need to hear what’s happening. Another speaker will give you that much more sound without having to crank up the radio. So there are really a lot of reasons to have that extra earpiece.”

That’s also easily switched out on the fly if needed thanks to the Whisper’s micro connector feature, which allows users to change out their earpiece quickly and easily for maximum versatility in the field.

‘THAT REACTION IS WORTH EVERYTHING’

Earphone Connection’s headquarters in sunny Valencia, California isn’t a commercial outlet where you can buy the company’s products, but that doesn’t mean customers don’t show up. Sometimes officers drop in with questions or just seeking information. Company leaders also frequent trade shows each year to interface with users and other law enforcement, hear their needs and suggestions, and remain responsive and supportive.

“We get a lot of cues and pointers from users telling us what their trials and tribulations are,” said Scheimberg. “Sometimes they’re not sure what they really need, so we help them develop a picture around their use-case scenarios.”

The Whisper earpiece’s lack of an acoustic tube prevents problems with blockage and suits it to be worn with eyeglasses or sunglasses. Earphone Connection

The walk-ins are welcome because they’re an opportunity for one-on-one dialogue and prospective customers to physically see, inspect and handle what they’re considering buying.

“It’s so much better for them to walk in because we can give them our full attention,” Scheimberg added. “Then I’m not just selling them a product – I can take it out of the package, put it on my ear and do a full demonstration, so they have the best knowledge and experience they can get to take it out in the field. They’ll know how to use it, and they can share that experience with others.”

Some of those customers may come with reservations about earpieces – maybe they tried alternative products that were less focused on comfort or heard feedback from colleagues who had. The chance to get hands-on and see otherwise can be persuasive to officers who are proactive about their protection.

“When the walk-ins come in and I can put the earpiece on them, to see their faces as they go, ‘Wow, I don’t even feel this is in my ear!’ is the best part for me,” said Scheimberg. “People have frowned on wearing earpieces for a long time because they’re afraid of discomfort. With our products – not just the Whisper, but also the Micro Sound and even our older tubed earpieces with the Fin ear tips – you put that soft silicone in your ear, and you don’t even feel it. It’s so light and comfortable that you have no idea you’re even wearing an earpiece, and you can hear everything from the radio at the same time. Seeing that reaction is worth everything.”

For more information, visit Earphone Connection.