Cradlepoint takes summer road trip to exhibit at major public safety, first responder events in 2019

BOISE, Idaho — Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G ready wireless edge solutions, has announced it will be exhibiting at a series of key public safety and first responder events throughout summer 2019. Cradlepoint is a major provider of wireless edge solutions for mission-critical cellular communications for public safety and first responder agencies around the country, with support for FirstNet and other nationwide public safety networks.

At each event, Cradlepoint experts will be on hand to provide demonstrations of its NetCloud Service, which includes a portfolio of rugged and reliable wireless edge routers for in-vehicle, station and IoT connectivity. Cradlepoint’s public safety solutions have certifications on major U.S. nationwide public safety networks, including FirstNet Ready.

Cradlepoint’s summer 2019 public safety events calendar includes:

The National Sheriff’s Association Education & Technology Conference 2019, Louisville, Kentucky — June 15-18, 2019 (booth 906)

The National Sheriff’s Association Annual Conference 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky, brings together high-level leadership from federal agencies, members of Congress and sheriffs to explore current legislation and trending technologies and products.

Cradlepoint is excited to be the welcome reception sponsor and will be exhibiting at booth 906. Visit NSA’s website for more information or follow them on Twitter for updates.

FBINAA — 55th National Annual Training Conference, Phoenix, Arizona — July 20-23, 2019 (booth 212)

FBINAA is a non-profit membership organization whose mission is dedicated to impacting communities by providing and promoting law enforcement leadership through training and networking.

The Arizona Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates will be hosting the premier training program for the world’s strongest law enforcement leadership network. Cradlepoint will be at booth 212 to demonstrate how its network solutions can help law enforcement teams stay connected. Visit FBINAA’s website for more information.

APCO 2019, Baltimore, Maryland — Aug. 11-14, 2019 (booth 1039)

APCO 2019, APCO International’s Annual Conference & Expo, is the premier event for public safety communications officials, from frontline telecommunicators to comm center managers to public safety communications equipment and services vendors. The event offers four days of educational sessions, committee meetings and special events, paired with two full days of exhibits.

The Cradlepoint team will be at booth 1039. For more information on APCO, visit their official website or follow APCO on Twitter for updates.

“We are looking forward to visiting with some of our 5,700+ public safety customers and meeting new ones as we exhibit at key safety and first responder events this summer,” commented Estee Woods, director, Public Sector & Public Safety Marketing, Cradlepoint. “Cradlepoint’s mission is to ‘Connect & Serve’ our first responder community with secure and reliable LTE router solutions that they can trust, whether in-station, in-vehicle or in-field. We’re looking forward to sharing our success stories, best practices from other agencies and learning more from our public safety colleagues around the country.”

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint’s Elastic Edge™ vision — powered by NetCloud services — provides a blueprint for agile, pervasive and software-driven wireless WANs that leverage 4G and 5G services to connect people, places and things everywhere with reliability, security, and control. More than 18,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world, including 75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responders in 10 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint wireless solutions as the foundation for innovative managed network services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices across EMEA and Australia.