Dejero develops new network aggregation solution for mission-critical connectivity

PRESS RELEASE

WATERLOO, Ontario — Dejero has developed a compact mobile network aggregation device, the GateWay 3220, to support its customers’ critical communications at the edge for a wide range of applications, including fleet connectivity, first response, government, utilities, smart cities, connected homes and enterprise.

The ruggedized and fanless chassis, developed in collaboration with Dell Technologies, is ideal for installation in vehicles and portable kits and provides resilient connectivity to the Internet, cloud applications, and private networks.

The new GateWay 3220 integrates Dejero’s award-winning Smart Blending Technology, delivering the connection diversity, redundancy, and continuity that mission and business-critical applications depend on for critical live video and data. This patented technology simultaneously blends multiple IP networks from multiple providers for enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth from even the most challenging and remote environments.

“We’ve developed this GateWay device with Dell Technologies in response to our customers’ requests for compact devices that integrate our resilient and reliable network aggregation solution, our patented Smart Blending Technology, for diverse environments,” explains Bogdan Frusina, founder of Dejero.

In a range of public and private edge environments, innovative AI/machine learning (ML), analytics, internet of things (IoT), and container solutions enable new applications, deployment options, and use cases. Bridging communication between physical sensors, the digital edge and private or public cloud services, the GateWay 3220 solution supports reliable connectivity to enable edge compute so users can anticipate and respond, in real-time, to boost efficiency and improve mission and business-critical systems.

Making its debut at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the rugged and fanless Dejero GateWay 3220 is specifically designed and engineered to deliver optimal blended connectivity at the far edge of a network.

To learn more about this collaboration and the new Dejero GateWay head to dejero.com, or visit the Dell Technologies stand 3M30 and/or Dejero pod in the Ontario Pavilion at 7G61 at Mobile World Congress, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, February 26-29, 2024.

About Dejero

Driven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined ‘network of networks’ managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Learn more at www.dejero.com