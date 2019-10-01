P25: Icom Achieves Another Milestone

KIRKLAND, Wash. – As of September 9th 2019, Icom is pleased to announce another successful milestone with the passing of the Department of Homeland Security’s Compliance Assessment Program (‘P25 CAP’). Our newest P25-compliant radios are the F7010 Series portables and the F7510 mobile VHF radios. And in addition to P25- compliance, the F7040 Series portables and F7540 mobile also operate on 700/800 MHz.

P25 CAP’s purpose is to provide emergency response agencies with trusted communications equipment that meet specific standards for performance, conformance, and interoperability among different manufacturers’ products.

These radios will require the latest firmware update, which is for all RF bands including VHF, UHF, and 700/800 MHz products. This update is mandatory in order to receive and maintain P25 CAP approval. We expect to see these Icom radios listed on the DHS’ official website in the coming weeks and are eager to provide these great products to our customers.

To learn more about Icom's P25 products, please visit us online. *Final testing is underway on this latest firmware release and we're expecting to release this by the end of September.

About Icom America

Icom Incorporated is a wireless communications equipment manufacturing company located in Osaka, Japan. Since Icom’s establishment in 1954, Icom has had a long record as a trusted manufacturer of land mobile radios, marine radios, navigation products, aviation radios, communications receivers, and amateur radios. Icom is recognized as a reliable two-way radio global brand name around the world with a reputation for rugged, high-quality products. Icom radios are used by many professional organizations worldwide including military/police forces, local governments, utilities, transportation/airports, security firms, and many other users. Icom is taking this deep knowledge of radio technology and expanding to a new genre of professional radio in the satellite communication field. More information can be found at www.icomamerica.com.