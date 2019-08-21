Cradlepoint achieves 200 percent annual growth in public safety

BOISE, Idaho — In a recent release, Cradlepoint announced that it achieved 200 percent year-over-year customer growth in the public safety market for its NetCloud Service and LTE edge routers.

Cradlepoint, a cloud-delivered LTE and 5G Ready wireless network edge solutions provider, said it has surpassed 3,000 federal, state, and local public safety customers worldwide. The company reportedly now has public safety deployments on three continents and in every U.S. state, as well as the 25 largest U.S. cities. These deployments are designed to enable secure, mission-critical communications for vehicles, stations, mobile command centers, incident response teams, surveillance cameras, and other sites and devices over both commercial and dedicated public safety cellular networks.

“This milestone demonstrates our commitment to the public safety market and first responders everywhere,” said Todd Krautkremer, CMO, Cradlepoint. “First responder and emergency services personnel, who depend on mission-critical communications to stay safe and productive, are at the center of everything we do and influence how we design, develop, deliver and support our public safety solutions.”

Nevada Highway Patrol equips its vehicle fleet and troopers with a range of technologies that help them stay safe while being more productive at protecting the communities they serve. Keeping all of this technology always connected over cellular networks is a difficult task with hundreds of vehicles serving every inch of a rugged and sprawling state.

Since deploying Cradlepoint NetCloud and its in-vehicle routers, troopers have reported reliable connections over multiple LTE networks, so they can always stay connected to headquarters and critical applications. At the same time, IT administrators can locate, view, and manage every in-vehicle network on the road and make fleetwide network adjustments.

“As a highway patrol division, our vehicles have to travel throughout the entire state. It’s important for us to have a solution that works whether we’re in Reno, Alamo or anywhere else,” said Lt. Chris LaPrairie, commander, Nevada Highway Patrol Research & Planning section. “Remote network management using the NetCloud service helps us tremendously. If we want to configure or update 50 modems, we just point and click from headquarters. With other solutions, we’d have to go to each vehicle and individually program each one, modem by modem.”

Cradlepoint NetCloud is a subscription service packaged with LTE edge routers that support commercial and dedicated public safety cellular networks for in-station, in-vehicle, or in-the-field deployments. NetCloud is designed to meet the security requirements of public safety agencies with enterprise-class security capabilities and certifications that include CJIS Conformant and FIPS 140-2 Certified. Cradlepoint’s AER2200, IBR1700, and IBR900 edge routers, as well as the field-upgradable MC400 Modular Modem, are certified FirstNet Ready and support Band 14.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint’s Elastic Edge™ vision — powered by NetCloud services —provides a blueprint for agile, pervasive and software-driven wireless WANs that leverage 4G and 5G services to connect people, places, and things everywhere with resiliency, security, and control. More than 25,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world, including 75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responders in 10 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint wireless solutions as the foundation for innovative managed network services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.