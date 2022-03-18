HAAS Alert launches giveback campaign to help those affected by struck-by incidents

The leaders in digital alerting are partnering with four leading nonprofits dedicated to the memory of responders and workers who have been struck and killed while working on the road.

CHICAGO - Every year, hundreds of first responders and work zone operators are struck and killed by motorists on American roads. As traffic fatalities continue to rise nationwide, these workers are at more risk than ever. Today, HAAS Alert, the company behind digital alerting solution Safety Cloud®, announced the launch of a permanent campaign dedicated to supporting the families of responders and roadway workers affected by struck-by collisions. HAAS Alert’s Giveback Campaign commits permanent financial support to four leading national nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving each industry affected by these collisions.

HAAS Alert’s Giveback Campaign will donate funds to the following groups:

Hundreds of thousands of collisions involving emergency vehicles, work zones, and tow trucks occur annually, posing significant risk to construction workers, emergency responders, and the communities they serve. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic fatalities reached their highest number since 2006 in the first nine months of 2021, making roads more dangerous than ever for the people that work on them. Data from the Emergency Responder Safety Institute shows that 65 responders were struck and killed in 2021, an all-time high, and more than 100 construction workers are struck and killed annually in roadway work zones, according to the National Work Zone Safety Clearinghouse.

HAAS Alert’s Giveback Campaign is directly inspired by the company’s broader mission of making vehicles and roads safer and smarter. HAAS Alert’s digital alerting solution Safety Cloud works to reduce the risk of struck-by incidents by delivering real-time alerts from active responder vehicles and work zones to approaching drivers on the road. Safety Cloud alerts are delivered through HAAS Alert’s industry-leading connected safety partners, including navigation apps like Waze and leading vehicle brands including Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Alfa Romeo from global automaker Stellantis . By alerting drivers up to 30 seconds in advance, Safety Cloud alerts have been shown to reduce the risk of collision by 90% while reducing hard-braking by 80%.

“We’re working towards a future where these tragic events are a relic of the past, but unfortunately today there are hundreds of families impacted by these incidents every year” says Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. “We share the commitment of these four organizations to ensure that these everyday heroes and community servants aren’t forgotten, and we’re proud to commit to a permanent and lasting partnership with each of them.”

To learn more about HAAS Alert’s Giveback Campaign, visit haasalert.com/giveback.

