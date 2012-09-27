IAWP Offices and Incumbents for the years 2012 - 2015
President Jane Townsley
Executive Director Debbie Friedl
1st Vice President Margaret Shorter
2nd Vice President Stephanie Harding
3rd Vice President Robin Matthews
Recording Secretary Karen Salisbury
Treasurer Kim Covert | Treasurer Elect Michele Lish
Sergeant-at-Arms Linda Cunningham
Historian Donna DeMott
Chaplain Tamia Dow
Board of Trustees Chair Angie Holt
Business Manager Wendy Wilson
Editor WomenPolice Magazine Simon Townsley
Webmaster Carol Paterick
Region 1 June Murphy
Region 2 Beverly Peal
Region 3 Donna Saucier
Region 4 Janet Crumley
Region 5 Libby Lytle
Region 6 Kathy Caldwell
Region 7 Joann Springer
Region 8
Region 9 Janet Wilson
Region 10 Fabian Brown
Region 11 Suzanne Byrnes
Region 12 Sandra Martin
Region 13 Julia Jaeger
Region 14 Dorothy McPhail
Region 15 Amena Begam
Region 16 Amna M. Khamis Al Belooshi
Region 17 Ann Marie Alleyne
Region 18 Coordinator Patience Quaye Co-coordinator Audrey Leah Mofomme
Awards Chair Mylan Masson
Constitution and Policy Chair Linda Cunningham
Diversity Chair Carol Thomas
Elections Committee Chair
Finance Committee Chair Kim Covert
Fundraising Chair
International Scholarship Co-Chairs Cindy Shain and Linda Mayberry
Marketing Committee Chair
Membership Committee Chair Linda Cunningham
Nominations Chair Cande Ackler
Recognition Committee Jane Townsley
Regional Coordinator Liaison Robin Matthews
Resolutions Chair Leanne Fitch
Strategic Planning Chair Margaret Shorter
IAWP 2013 Leah Mofomme
IAWP 2014 Sandra Martin
IAWP 2015 Carolyn Williamson
IAWP has Committee positions for which volunteers are always greatly appreciated. These are shown below. Please notify the Committee Chair if you can volunteer your services. Please notify the President directly if you are interested in chairing any of the Committees.
Standing Committees:
Constitution and Policies Committee
Diversity Committee
Finance Committee
Legislative Committee
Membership Committee
Nominations Committee
Resolution Committee
Strategic Planning Committee
Working Committees:
Fundraising Committee
Marketing Committee
Officer of the Year Committee
Recognition Committee