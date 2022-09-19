Earphone Connection is proud to introduce the release of their new hearing protection headset with Bluetooth connectivity, Audio Armor. Not only does the Audio Armor headset provide outstanding hearing protection on the range but with the added advantage of Bluetooth the user can now pair to their two-way radio wirelessly. Now, you can listen to your radio and protect your ears at the same time. Watch the Audio Armor Introduction video, here.

Audio Armor reduces harmful loud noise down to safe levels below 82 dB and enhances the clarity of surrounding low-level sounds. The Audio Armor headset has two independent volume controls. One controls the radio volume, the second controls the ambient sound. The headset is powered by 2 AAA batteries.

Audio Armor delivers many benefits and features like full dynamic range HD speakers for clear balanced sound, 5X hearing enhancement, a noise reduction rating (NRR) of 22 dB+, two volume control channels (portable radio and ambient sound), and comfortable padded headband. Audio Armor includes a 3.5mm audio jack and accompanying cable. Combine your speaker microphone and Audio Armor and never miss a call on the range. Audio Armor can also be used with your smartphone to make and receive calls and listen to music with Bluetooth connection.

Pair Audio Armor to your two-way radio using the Air Pro Wireless Combo Kit (sold separately), which includes a Bluetooth Adapter and Bluetooth Remote PTT Switch. Available for most major radio brands.

To combine Audio Armor with the Air Pro Wireless, simply pair the Bluetooth Remote PTT to activate your Audio Armor Hearing Protection Headset with your finger remotely.

Audio Armor can also be used with your smartphone to make and receive calls and listen to music with Bluetooth connection.

Audio Armor is available for purchase now, click here to learn more. Audio Armor can be purchased a la carte or in combination with one of EPC’s Bluetooth Microphone kits. Or visit your local uniform store and ask if they carry EPC two-way radio accessories.

Earphone Connection celebrates over 25 distinguished years of providing innovative two-way radio accessories to the public safety sector. As leaders in their field, they take a personal approach and strive to develop new tools that keeps the law enforcement community safer and more efficient. Earphone Connection offers many patented ear tips and uniquely tailored products with a primary focus on safety, comfort, privacy, and reliability. Visit www.earphoneconnect.com to learn more about The Earphone Connection and all the two-way radio accessories that they have to offer.