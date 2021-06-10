Safariland Debuts Enhanced Liberator HP 2.0 Hearing Protection

Safariland®, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, is excited to announce the release of the latest evolution of their Liberator HP Advanced Hearing Protection Headset. Liberator HP systems compress and reduce hazardous sound to safe levels inside the headset without muting other ambient sounds or audio.

“The new Liberator HP headset is the clear choice for hearing protection in environments with impulse/gunfire noise and high-decibel, constant background audio,” stated James Imhoff, VP & GM of Diversified Products at Safariland. “Safariland has built a headset that delivers unparalleled capabilities, performance and comfort. The Liberator HPs combat distracting sound with active noise cancelation while simultaneously enhancing atmospheric sounds that are crucial for effective communication and situational awareness.”

Safariland’s Liberator HP include active noise cancelation and the ability to provide a full spectrum of environmental sounds simultaneously. The multi-mode dual processor also protects against steady state noise. With up to 29 dBa of attenuation, the headset compresses harmful sound levels to approximately 82 dBa.

Liberator HP headsets provide 360 degrees ambient sound reproduction for accurate environmental sound replication, threat identification and threat localization. In speech isolation mode, end users can easily communicate face to face without the need for an intercom. Liberator HP headsets support operator concentration, safety, mission completion and help prevent user fatigue. The ability to maintain peripheral hearing and amplify potential danger signs and audio clues from the environment are unique features of Liberator HP systems and necessary for tactical missions.

Liberator HP Advanced Hearing Protection Headset System

First of its kind, multi-mode adjustability providing Active Noise Reduction (ANR), Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and both simultaneously

Digital Threat Compression Technology, Advanced Digital Processor, and Digital Situational Awareness Enhancement

160 – 300 Hour Run Time

Firmware Updateable Electronics

Black with red buttons (TAN499 Earcup and OD Green with black buttons also available)

Dual Fuel Battery Compartment (either two AAA batteries or one CR123 battery)

Adaptive Headset Suspension, easily adjustable to be worn Over-The-Head, Behind-The-Head or Rail-Mounted.

Designed, Engineered, and Made in California, USA

Safariland’s Liberator HP Hearing Protection (Starting at $299.99) cuts up to 33dB.

About Safariland Communication Products

Safariland manufactures high-performance, custom communication headsets, audio solutions, and commercial off-the-shelf communications products. Today’s product line grew out of the highly-regarded Tactical Communications Industries TCI brand, founded in 1996 by a group of law enforcement professionals with extensive experience in tactical training and mission work. Safariland brand is part of The Safariland Group. Established in 1964, the Safariland® brand has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its technologically advanced holsters, body armor and communications to the law enforcement, military, concealment and competitive sporting markets.

For more information, please visit www.safariland.com.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Defense Technology®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.

For media resources and information, please visit the www.safariland.com/media-center.html.

