STERLING, Va. — Silynx Communications, Inc. announces CEO Matthew Hein is stepping down to pursue other ventures and names Matthew Hemenez as President.

Silynx Communications, Inc. CEO Matthew Hein will depart his position in order to pursue other opportunities, effective September 15, 2017. “It has been a privilege to lead and work with the hardworking Silynx team that continues to develop industry-leading hearing protection systems. I look forward to hearing about the continued success of the company going forward,” stated Mr. Hein, who joined Silynx in 2013. He will remain in an advisory capacity to assist Matthew Hemenez as newly named President.

Mr. Hemenez is a longstanding industry veteran, with over 20 years of experience in telecommunications, most of which has focused on the tactical communications segment. He moves into this role after two years as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing with the company. Mr. Hemenez said, “The company is grateful for Matt’s years of service and his contributions. Personally, I am excited to begin serving as the Silynx President and driving profitable growth for the business.”

About Silynx Communications

Silynx Communications (Silynx) is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of tactical, in-ear headset systems. Silynx in-ear headsets provide advanced hearing protection, hearing enhancement and communications capabilities. Field-tested and combat-proven for nearly a decade, Silynx headsets are used by elite U.S. and international warfighters, all levels of law enforcement, including federal, state, and local, and international public safety and security forces. Silynx also designs and manufactures military-grade electronic hearing protection systems for industrial professionals and avid shooters and hunters.