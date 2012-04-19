Mo. police department gets $55K grant

By Lindsay Reed

The Cassville-Democrat

CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Cassville Police Department has received a $55,314.50 grant from the Missouri Department of Homeland Security for new radio equipment. The Cassville City Council approved the grant on Monday night.

The grant will provide funding for the purchase, programming and installation of eight mobile radios, two base control radios, 15 hand-held radios and eight repeaters.

“Missouri has a program where they use our frequencies, and in turn, they provide radios for our department, cars and officers,” said Police Chief Dana Kammerlohr.

