JVCKENWOOD USA announces availability of push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) handsets

PRESS RELEASE

LONG BEACH, Calif. — JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, Safety & Security Sector, is announcing the availability of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets designed for enterprise and public service workers to communicate instantly over a nationwide cellular network of choice. JVCKenwood USA has partnered with Canadian developer Siyata Mobile Inc. to offer its reliable SD7 handsets under the Kenwood brand to JVCKenwood USA channel partners and its business and organization critical customers.

Mark Jasin, Executive VP and General Manager, JVCKenwood USA Corp., commented, “We are committed to providing our channel teams and end-customers with the latest advancements in communications technology. By partnering with Siyata Mobile, we can offer Kenwood dealers and their customers push-to-talk over cellular devices. These devices have been proven to enhance communications during critical situations and improve overall operations, safety and security. We are excited to collaborate with Siyata Mobile and integrate POC into our core LMR technology portfolio..”

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, said, “JVCKenwood is a leader in technology and communications with widespread brand recognition and a well-established distribution network of thousands of dealers across North America. Our innovative push to talk over cellular solutions are a natural fit for its leading LMR portfolio. Importantly, this collaboration enables greater reach for our devices in the U.S. and Canada and thereby broadens our opportunity to increase placements in a meaningful way.”

The Kenwood Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) Handsets will be on display at NRF 2025 Expo, the National Retail Federation Conference, January 12-14, 2025 at the Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center in New York City and at WoC 2025, the World of Concrete Conference, January 20-23, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

