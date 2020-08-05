NTOA’s 2020 Law Enforcement Operations Conference is going virtual

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The NTOA is moving its 2020 Law Enforcement Operations Conference online!

While we will not be gathering in one location, the NTOA team is working diligently to make this virtual conference a truly extraordinary event.

By going virtual, you still have access to the leading presenters in the field who were previously scheduled to speak at our in-person event in Kansas City, and much more:

While we know our in-person event is extremely popular, by going virtual we have eliminated concerns about travel, lodging and other COVID-19 restrictions that could impact you, your family, or your team. High-quality education: Participate daily in 2- or 4-hour virtual sessions, led by subject matter experts, on topics that matter most to you like law and liability issues, use of force, leadership, resilience and well-being, incident debriefs, negotiations, policing protests, decision-making, and more.

Courses

Incident debriefs:

2019 I-94 Vehicle Hostage Incident

A Barricade of Challenges

Fire, Water & Foam - Integration of Fire Personnel into Tactical Operations

Houston, TX SWAT Active Shooter

Lane Drive Hostage Rescue, Cobb County, GA

The Oregon District Active Shooter Incident, Dayton, OH

Tragedy to Triumph

Seminars:

A Series of Operational Explosive Breaches: Lessons Learned

Behavior-Based CQB/Room Entry

Building Resilience within the Tactical Athlete

Concepts of Managing a Dynamic Patrol Incident

Critical Thinking & Condensed Time Decision-Making for the Team

Instructor Development for Active Shooter Training

Leading Beyond Chaos

Legal Update: Tactical Operations Liability, Current Trends, Legal & Policy Considerations

Lessons Gleaned from Research of High-Profile Critical Incidents

Managing a Critical Incident in Times of Anti-Police Sentiment

Mission-Based Tactics

Negotiations for All

Policing Political Protests (with National Standards)

Coordinated Response to Excited Delirium Incidents

Response to Suicidal Subjects: What are You Doing?

Supervising Sniper Operations in Today’s Environment

Surviving Team Leadership in the Current Environment

Task Force Operations: Lessons from the Murder of a CI

The Articulation of the Use of Deadly Force

The Consummate SWAT Professional

The Down & Dirty on Being a SWAT Commander

Stress Management Imperatives

The Science of Decision-Making for Leaders

Pricing

Ind. member:

3 days: $279

2 days: $229

1 day: $129

Non-member:

3 days: $334

2 days: $284

1 day: $184

Spread the word and join us for this exciting event!

About the National Tactical Officers Association

NTOA is a non-profit association dedicated to keeping you informed, well trained and ready to handle the challenges you face as a law enforcement professional.