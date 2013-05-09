Police Unity Tour Launches 2013 Bike Ride Supporting the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Washington, DC—On May 9-10, hundreds of members of the Police Unity Tour—a group comprised of nearly 1,700 law enforcement officers and supporters—will launch their 2013 ride biking hundreds of miles from points in East Hanover (NJ), Franklin Township (NJ), Millville (NJ), Portsmouth (VA), Richmond (VA), and Philadelphia (PA) to Washington, DC.

The Police Unity Tour’s motto is “We Ride For Those Who Died.” Participants not only trained hard for the 300-mile ride—each rider raised more than $1,700 to raise awareness and financial support for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The Tour’s six spokes will converge in Washington, DC on May 12 when they will ride into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial at approximately 2:00 pm to the cheers of thousands of family, friends, colleagues and supporters.

Along the routes, riders will stop at 14 Target® stores to further the group’s primary mission of raising awareness of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Target® is a generous sponsor of the Police Unity Tour and the overall law enforcement community.

Follow the riders’ progress and view a few photos from the 2013 ride at www.facebook.com/nleomf, on instagram @nleomf and on twitter @nleomf.



What: Police Unity Tour Launch East Hanover (NJ) Spoke When: May 9, 2013 – 9:30 am Where: Target®

130 State Route 10 West

East Hanover, NJ 07936 Who: Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

What: Police Unity Tour Launch Philadelphia (PA) Spoke When: May 9, 2013 – 9:00 am Where: Renaissance Philadelphia Airport Hotel

500 Stevens Drive

Philadelphia, PA

What: Police Unity Tour Launch Portsmouth (VA) Spoke When: May 10, 2013 – 7:00 am Where: Renaissance Portsmouth Hotel & Waterfront Conference Center

425 Water Street

Portsmouth, VA Who: John Shanks, Acting Sr. Director of Development

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

What: Police Unity Tour Launch Franklin Township (NJ) Spoke When: May 10, 2013 – 7:30 am Where: Franklin Township Police Department

475 DeMott Lane

Somerset, NJ

What: Police Unity Tour Launch Millville (NJ) Spoke When: May 10, 2013 – 7:30 am Where: Target®

2100 N 2nd St

Millville, NJ 08332

What: Police Unity Tour Launch Richmond (VA) Spoke When: May 10, 2013 – 7:00 am Where: Festival Park next to Richmond Coliseum

Richmond, VA Who: Herbert Giobbi, Chief Operating Officer

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s National Police Week events and activities are supported, in part, by a generous contribution from Target®.

- # # # -

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,981 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

About the Police Unity Tour

Founded in 1997 with 18 riders, the Police Unity Tour now boasts more than 1,700 riders and support personnel dedicated to raising awareness of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. The Police Unity Tour raises funds to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and National Law Enforcement Museum. For more information, visit www.PoliceUnityTour.com