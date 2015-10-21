PoliceOne Academy Adds Custom Course Builder to Allow Police Departments to Build, Host and Assign In-House Training Online

San Francisco, CA – Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, is proud to announce the Police1 Academy, a comprehensive online training platform for law enforcement agencies, can now be used by police departments to host and assign in-house training.

The new Custom Course Builder feature allows departments to assign, track and train using their own training content including powerpoints, text or word documents, and videos. Many law enforcement departments across the country rely on costly in-person training and manual documentation that demands time and attention from experienced officers. This new feature presents the opportunity for departments to save significant dollars in their training budget as well as cut down on overtime and paper-based reporting by allowing them to create and deliver training online or in a blended learning format.

The feature will be available to more than 40,000 officers in the more than 650 departments that use the Police1 Academy. In addition to the training these departments will now be able to produce in-house, each agency has access to 900 HD training videos and 170 courses from the industry’s most popular instructors like Dave Smith, Colonel Grossman and Buck Savage. Officers’ training progress is tracked automatically, with certificates of completion available to those who complete full-length courses.

“PoliceOne Academy’s Custom Course Builder makes training even more affordable for law enforcement agencies,” said Nicole Forzano, Director of Police1 Academy. “The rapid growth of the Academy thus far is a testament to the importance of a budget-friendly, quality training solution for departments across the country.”

