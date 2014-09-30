CMC Government Supply Carries Full Line of SureFire Tactical and Weapons Lights and Suppressors

CMC Government Supply is happy to announce that law enforcement agencies looking for the best tactical lights and weapon suppressors can find SureFire’s full line of products at http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/c339.htm.

One of SureFire’s many tactical flashlights is the small EB2 backup flashlight. Complete with a pocket clip and weighing less than half a pound, the EB2 is a perfect tool for everyday carry with its two outputs—a blinding 500-lumen light and a 5-lumen light. More information about this light can be found at http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/p23699.htm.

Another SureFire innovation is its 2211 wristlight that straps on like a wristwatch. Using three brightness levels, the wristlight wearer can overwhelm a threat’s night vision and then easily turn the light to a dimmer setting. The wristlight also works to light up potential targets when aiming a firearm.

One SureFire product that has pleased CMC Government Supply customers is the M80 Picatinny Rail forend (http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/p17927.htm) for the widely deployed Benelli M4. The rail gives officers plenty of room to mount a vertical or angled grip, flashlight, and laser. Many purchasers have given the M80 forend 5-star reviews, with one remarking, “the manufacturer’s description doesn’t even remotely describe how well made this is. It’s high quality thick aluminum. I’m impressed that the tolerances are so tight that you’d believe the stock came with the shotgun.”

A rugged weapons lights that SureFire makes is the popular X300 (http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/p28853.htm), which attaches to either handguns or the forearms of long guns. The X300 blasts a 500-lumen beam of light, which allows law enforcement officers to assess threats at safe ranges. SureFire also makes the X400, which keeps all the features of the X300 and adds a high-visibility red laser light that be used with the light or on its own.

SureFire also builds firearms suppressors that stand up to the rigors of combat use. SureFire suppressors solidly attach to a firearm within seconds and virtually eliminate first-round muzzle flash, they lessen recoil and reduce a firearm’s sound and dust signatures, all parts SureFire’s Total Signature Reduction concept.

For more information about purchasing SureFire accessories, visit http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/c339.htm or contact CMC at 972-960-0800, extension 1.