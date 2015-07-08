New Intrinsically Safe Magnetic Dual-Light Flashlight - XPP-5422GM

Dual Magnets Add Convenience to Safety in New Nightstick® TM XPP-5422GM Intrinsically Safe Dual-LightFlashlight

Website www.mynightstick.com

Class 1 Div. 1 flashlight, floodlight with dual-light capability set to upend the safety rated flashlight industry with inclusion of 2 embedded hands-free magnets.

Bayco’s Nightstick® flashlight brand is expanding its multi-purpose lighting inroads into potentially explosive environments with the introduction of the Nightstick XPP-5422GM , the world’s first Intrinsically Safe Permissible LED Dual-Light™ combination flashlight and floodlight to feature dual magnets, one at its base and one on its clip. The new Nightstick XPP-5422GM is now approved for global use and available at an anticipated $35 USD average retail price.

The Nightstick XPP-5422GM is cETLus, ATEX, IECEx and MSHA listed Intrinsically Safe (IS) Permissible, drop-rated to 2 meters, and water-rated as IP-X7 waterproof. Its high-visibility green body is constructed from a heavy-duty engineered polymer designed for maximum durability and long-term reliability.

With an 120-lumen reflector-focused LED flashlight up front and a with a second 120-lumen unfocused LED floodlight at a 45 degree angle downward facing in the body housing, users are given the option to activate either of the two separate LED lights independently or on at the same time in dual-light mode (240 lumens combined) for maximum visibility and convenience. Each CREE® LED is rated to run for 17.5 hours on a fresh set of 3 premium AA cells (not included); or 4.5 hours for both remaining on.

Now with industry first dual-magnets in both the handle base opposite the flashlight reflector and parallel to the floodlight LED, users benefit by working completely hands-free with the added ability to position their flashlight or opposing floodlight light pattern an unrestricted 360 degrees.

“Adding strategically placed magnets into the highest certified dual-light flashlight in the world delivers an unprecedented level of convenience to an already established safety product already not available in traditional hand-held lighting products.” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager at Nightstick. “Nightstick is the first and remains the only lighting OEM to offer Dual-LightTM flashlight technology, so it’s only fitting that we are the first to announce integration of not one, but two magnets into a Class 1 Division 1 Intrinsically Safe Permissible product.”

To find a global retailer near you, visit: http://www.baycoproducts.com/where-to-buy

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., Nightstick is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. Nightstick’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, Nightstick is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On LightTM.

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For over 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The Nightstick and Bayco brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, and high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.