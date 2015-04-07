New Nightstick Tactical Fire Light Kit - FDL-300R-K01

Bayco Products today proudly introduces its latest marriage of tactical fire flashlight and multi-angle helmet mount into one ready for action firefighter light kit. Simplifying the fire helmet light mounting process at a budget conscious cost, the new Nightstick FDL-300R-K01 Tactical Fire Flashlight Kit smartly combines the popular Nightstick FDL-300R Tactical Fire Light with smoke piercing beam and the Nightstick NS-HMC1 Multi-Angle Helmet Mount into one dependable firefighting lighting solution.



The red handle of the FDL-300R features a hard anodized aluminum tail cap with one large textured tail switch that is easy to activate even when wearing a pair of gloves. With a non-slip grip, the heat resistant glass-filled nylon flashlight housing of the FDL-300R produces 180 lumens of dependable beam using 2 CR-123 batteries (included). Rated for 3 hours of run-time, this impact and chemical resistant fire light emits a tight long-throw beam a distance rated 190 meters (623+ feet).



Used today in industrial applications the cast 700-series aluminum/zinc-alloy of the NS-HMC1 flashlight mount attaches to the brim on either side of most fire helmets or hard hats and its angle adjusts over a 140-degree range. Purpose-built and agile, this helmet mount is perfectly balanced to deliver unobstructed lighting that will clear common helmet-worn gear like face shields and goggles.



“The Nightstick FDL-300R-K01 Tactical Fire Light Kit addresses two major challenges fire departments face day in and day out” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “The first challenge is having a dependable fire specific light that produces the smoke piercing beam firefighters depend on with a simplified way to mount that light securely to a fire helmet. The second challenge is having a way to pay for it on a budget. We solved both in one compact fire light kit for average retail of $46.95”.

Included in this kit is a selection of set screws for different brim depths, an Allen wrench for secure application, and two CR-123 Lithium batteries. The entire system is IP-X7 waterproof and is drop rated at 2 meters. The FDL-300R-K01 meets the requirements of NFPA-1971-8.6 (2013).

