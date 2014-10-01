NIGHTSTICK Announces 3 New Tactical Long Gun Light Kits

Nightstick® by Bayco Products, Inc. is excited to announce the release of the TAC-300B-K01, TAC-302B-K01 and TAC-460XL-K01 Tactical Long Gun Kits.

These Nightstick Tactical Long Gun Light Kits provide everything necessary to add a high-power tactical light to any long gun that has a Picatinny or weaver rail. When combined with a high-efficiency deep parabolic reflector, the TAC-300B polymer tactical light is rated at 180 lumens with a beam rated at 190 meters. The TAC-302B polymer green tactical light is rated at 150 lumens with a beam rated at 180 meters. The TAC-460XL Xtreme Lumens metal tactical light is rated at 800 lumens with a beam rated at 205 meters.

When paired with the included remote pressure switch, all three long gun light kits become the perfect addition to the weapon. With a momentary on/off design, the remote pressure switch assures the operator of complete control over the full power of the light. Each kit includes a tactical light, a standard tail switch with momentary or constant-on functionality, a remote pressure switch, a quad lock mount, self-adhesive velcro strip, an alcohol pad for surface prep and two CR-123 lithium batteries. The TAC-300B-K01 and the TAC-302B-K01 include a removable pocket clip.

All three tactical long gun kits are in stock and available to ship. Please contact your Nightstick Media contact listed below, or call Customer Service at (800) 233-2155 to place your orders.

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., NIGHTSTICK is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. NIGHTSTICK’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, NIGHTSTICK is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On LightTM.

About Bayco Products, Inc.

For 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The NIGHTSTICK and BAYCO brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, and high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.