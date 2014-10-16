NIGHTSTICK Announces New Mini-TAC UV Lights

Nightstick® by Bayco Products, Inc. is excited to announce the release of the MTU-106, and MTU-136 Mini-TAC UV Lights.

The MTU-106 Mini-TAC UV light and the MTU-136 Mini-TAC UV Gooseneck light use an Ultraviolet LED rated at 365 Nanometers for the purpose of detecting hidden security markings in documents, spotting leak detection fluids and as an aid in visually locating proteins in forensics work. Both products are water resistant and constructed from aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum with a Type II hard anodized finish. The MTU-106 is powered by two AAA batteries and comes with a removable pocket clip, while the MTU-136 gooseneck with a magnetic base is powered by two AA batteries and includes a removable wrist lanyard.

The Nightstick Mini-TAC UV Lights are in stock and are available for sale through our network of global distributors. Please visit the Where To Buy section of our website to find a local distributor.

