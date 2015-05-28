Paladin Releases Mobile Lighting as Rugged and Reliable as Law Enforcement

Roanoke, TX (April 2015)– Emergency situations are always dangerous, but they can be deadly when dark. A powerful light exposes danger and reduces hazards, and law enforcement often needs light quickly in order to secure a scene. The Paladin Caselight CL10K was designed for brightness and mobility when it’s needed most, and where plugging into an outlet isn’t an option. The Paladin Caselight CL10K offers up to 10,000 lumens of light for up to seven hours on battery power and can be deployed in under 20 seconds. Weighing just 32 pounds, the Paladin Caselight CL10K is ready to go anywhere officers and investigators need light – from a nighttime roadside accident on a dark stretch of highway, to a search operation in the deep woods.

“The Caselight offers a tactical advantage during critical incidencts that law enforcement faces on a daily basis,” says Jeff Davis, Retired Special Operations Lieutenant. “Having a piece of equipment like this on a scene can make a difference when it comes to safety and visibility.”

The Paladin Caselight CL10K provides brilliant, portable lighting police and firefighters require in the toughest scenes: from crowd control to vehicle extractions, crime scene investigations, traffic control, and more. The light output can be set to 10,000 or 5,000 lumens to provide the right amount of light the situation calls for. Built with aircraft aluminum, blow-molded plastic, and ultra-durable polycarbonate, the Paladin Caselight CL10K can survive any weather in almost any place. If a crew can go there, the Paladin Caselight CL10K can light it.

To order or learn more about the Paladin Caselight CL10K, visit www.paladinprotect.com.

About Paladin: Paladin, a division of International Development Corporation, manufactures innovative lighting equipment and generators used in fire, rescue, law enforcement and construction applications. Paladin’s mission is to provide extraordinary vision so police and firefighters can work more effectively in safer conditions. Paladin is a proud supporter of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. For more information about Paladin and its products, visit www.paladinprotect.com.