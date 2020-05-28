Streamlight® introduces Polytac® 90X USB

Multi-Fuel, High Lumen Flashlight Features Right-Angle Design; Delivers Up to 500 Lumens

EAGLEVILLE, Pa.,- Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, launched the PolyTac® 90X USB, a multi-fuel, right-angle personal light that delivers 500 lumens and uses a Streamlight SL B-26TM protected USB rechargeable Li-Ion battery pack. A PolyTac® 90X with two CR123A batteries is also available.

The PolyTac 90X USB is a complete rechargeable system that includes a Streamlight SL-B26 rechargeable battery with an integrated micro-USB port. The light also can accept two 3-Volt CR123A disposable lithium batteries. This multi-fuel capability enables users to charge the light on the go or insert cell batteries when a charging source is unavailable.

“The PolyTac family of lights is among our most popular with fire and rescue personnel because of their extreme brightness, compact size and exceptional durability,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “This newest addition features a 90° head, multiple attachment methods and multi-fuel battery technology, giving users the ability to power and recharge the light through convenient USB recharging or via disposable batteries. Whether conducting rescue operations, investigating fire scenes or signaling others during emergencies, it’s ideal for first responders.”

The new light includes an integrated carabiner style D-ring clip, which provides for easy, one-handed attachment to turnout gear or harnesses, and a multi-position, reversible pocket clip that offers several mounting options. It also is available with a Gear Keeper® retractor for attachment to gear, clothing or equipment. The Gear Keeper system features a high-strength nylon tether with a 36-inch extension and six ounces of retraction force.

The PolyTac 90X USB features the latest in power LED technology for extreme brightness. When using the SL-B26 USB Li-Ion battery pack, it delivers 500 lumens and runs for 3 hours and 45 minutes on high. It also provides 500 lumens and a run time of two hours and 30 minutes on the high setting when using CR123A batteries. A battery indicator built into the on/off button flashes red when battery recharging or replacement is needed.

Featuring a multi-function, head-mounted push button switch that is easy to operate with gloved hands, the light is made from high-impact, super-tough nylon polymer for a sure grip. Measuring just 4.43 inches long, the PolyTac 90X USB weighs 4.8 ounces with the included Streamlight USB Li-Ion battery, while the PolyTac 90X model weighs 4.3 ounces with two included CR123A batteries. The light features an IPX7-rated design that makes it waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes. It also is impact-resistant tested to 2 meters.

The PolyTac 90X USB and PolyTac 90X are available in black, yellow or orange and have MSRPs of $107.68 and $91.93, respectively. The Gear Keeper models, available in orange, have MSRPs of $129.31 and $113.56, respectively. Both come with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.