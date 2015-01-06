Streamlight® Launches High Lumen, Long-Range Rail Light

Eagleville, PA – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting equipment, has introduced the TLR-1® HPL™ (high performance, high lumen) rail-mounted strobing light, which combines long-range lighting capability with blinding white light. Featuring 775 lumens measured system output, 48,000 candela peak beam intensity, and a beam distance of 438 meters, the new tactical light also is available in a remote switch model.



“The new TLR-1 HPL is the ‘whole package’ because it functions as both a high lumen light, while also delivering a brighter ‘hotspot’ which puts more light on a target at a distance,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “For example, while other downrange beam patterns would illuminate a target’s head and shoulders, the HPL beam lights up the target’s entire upper torso. That makes it a powerful tactical tool for law enforcement professionals, military personnel and other first responders as they perform room clearing, search operations and other maneuvers under low-light conditions.”



The TLR-1 HPL uses a shock-proof C4® LED to provide its exceptional brightness, and a deep dish parabolic reflector to produce its long-range targeting beam while also optimizing peripheral illumination. The light’s strobe feature offers the added benefit of being able to signal in the field or disorient targets.



The new light delivers 1.25 hours of continuous regulated run time and 1.75 hours to the 10% output level. It comes with two 3 volt, CR123A lithium batteries.



The TLR-1 HPL can be quickly mounted to a broad range of weapons using Streamlight’s one-handed snap-on/tighten interface, which keeps hands away from the muzzle. It mounts directly to all MIL-STD -1913 (Picatinny) rails and weapons with Glock-style rails. A key kit with five interchangeable keys is included to securely fit the light to the broadest array of rails.



Both the standard and remote switch models of the TLR-1 HPL offer a tethered battery door and latch mechanism, which prevent door loss while providing easy battery replacement.



The new light weighs 5.3 ounces (5.6 ounces with remote switch), measures 4.83 inches in length (5.25 inches with remote switch), and is constructed with 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish. Featuring extensively live-fire tested, impact-resistant construction, the light has an operating temperature range of -40o F to +120o F. It also is IPX7 rated for waterproof operation to 1 meter for 30 minutes.



The TLR-1 HPL comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. The standard model has an MSRP of $222.85 and the remote switch model has an MSRP of $284.00.



About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. recently marked 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/streamlight; www.twitter.com/Streamlight; and www.youtube.com/streamlighttv.