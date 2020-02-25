Streamlight launches Sidewinder Boot®

EAGLEVILLE, Pa., Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the Sidewinder Boot®, a compact, hands-free right angle military light that features a red slide-in-place filter. The versatile light, which offers up to 90 hours of run time, is engineered to be the new standard in lighting for boot camp and recruit/basic training lighting needs.

The new light features a 185º tilting head for precise positioning of the light source depending on the work area and an easy-to-use multi-function push-button switch. It includes a spring steel clip that fits to MOLLE or helmet mounts, and uses easily sourced AA alkaline or lithium batteries.

“Designed for military basic training, the Sidewinder Boot can tackle the rigors of boot camp, while also providing a durable right angle flashlight for military and other tactical users at an affordable price point,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “The tilting head is key for directing light at any angle for long periods of time, and the red slide-in-place filter eliminates the need for a filter accessory which is subject to being lost or broken.”

The Sidewinder Boot includes a white LED that offers 55 lumens of bright, white light, 1,000 candela, and a 63-meter beam distance. On the low setting, the light offers 7 lumens, 140 candela, and a 24-meter beam distance. Run time ranges from 8 hours on high with an additional 20 hours at 7 lumens, to 90 hours on low.

The light uses two (2) AA alkaline batteries, or two (2) lithium AA batteries for extended operation in extreme temperatures (-40o F to 150o F). Tactile battery polarity indicators are provided to facilitate battery replacement in the dark, and the hinged battery compartment prevents cap loss.

A rubber dome actuator ergonomically integrates the On-Off and intensity functions, eliminating the need to access separate switching locations, while providing easy access even with heavy gloves.

The Sidewinder Boot measures 1.86 inches long and weighs 3.52 ounces with the included alkaline batteries (2.88 ounces with lithium batteries). It features a high-impact case, which offers exceptional durability and weather resistance. With O-ring and gasket-sealed openings, the light is IPX7-rated and is waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes. The light is also multiple orientation impact resistance-tested to one meter.

Available in Coyote, the Sidewinder Boot has an MSRP of $45.00, and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

