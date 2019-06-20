Streamlight renews C.O.P.S. support for 20th year in a row

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight®, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices for the law enforcement market, has renewed its sponsorship of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) for the 20th year in a row. The company’s support helps to underwrite ongoing programs and activities for survivors of fallen officers. Streamlight’s contribution for 2019 totaled $121,000, including $8,700 in proceeds from recent sales of its Blue Nano Light® and Blue Siege® AA lantern.

On June 5, Streamlight also hosted its 5th annual C.O.P.S. 5K/Fun Walk at Lower Perkiomen Valley Park Trail in Oaks, PA, located close to the company’s headquarters. Participants in the run included 134 Streamlight employees and associates, who raised over $4,000.

Streamlight’s support helped to fund C.O.P.S. activities in Washington, D.C. leading up to National Police Week, May 15-21. As part of the annual C.O.P.S. observance, which honors fallen officers and their families, Streamlight once again served as a major sponsor of the organization’s annual survivor’s luncheon. The company also was a sponsor of the Blue Honor Gala, celebrating the 35th anniversary of C.O.P.S. and the 10th anniversary of Law Enforcement United, an organization which also commemorates fallen officers.

Streamlight earmarks $1.00 from the sale of each Blue Nano light to C.O.P.S. The keychain flashlight boasts a super bright white LED and a double-sided FOB that features the C.O.P.S. logo on one side and the Streamlight logo on the other side. Streamlight also donates $2.00 from the sale of each Blue Siege AA lantern, featuring one white and two blue LEDS, and the C.O.P.S. logo on its globe.

“Streamlight could not be more proud to support C.O.P.S.’ important work helping survivors of the fallen rebuild their lives,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “As the lighting tool brand of choice by first responders, we are committed to ‘giving back’ to the law enforcement community. We are very proud to assist this fine organization.”

Streamlight’s commitment also extends to the organization’s programs throughout the year. Among them are C.O.P.S. Kids Camp and C.O.P.S. Outward Bound, as well as hands-on retreats for siblings, surviving spouses, parents, adult children, in-laws, and significant others. Streamlight is the lead sponsor of the Affected Co-Workers and Affected Couples of Co-Workers Retreats.

In addition, Streamlight is the lead sponsor of the Annual C.O.P.S. Walk, and a gold sponsor of the C.O.P.S. Walk Southwest. Both walks bring together survivors, friends and members of the law enforcement community and challenge them to walk 25 miles in two days to support C.O.P.S. and its mission.

For more information about C.O.P.S. and the programs it offers, visit nationalcops.org.

About Streamlight, Inc.

Since 1973, Streamlight has delivered effective, efficient high-performance lighting solutions. Streamlight is a “hands-on” company. We understand what our customers need because we’re out there doing what they do, using the same lighting tools in the same ways. We participate in firefighters’ training and take courses in low-light shooting. We’re hunters, fishermen, outdoor and sports enthusiasts. We believe that hands-on, real-world experience leads to new ideas and innovations that set Streamlight apart.

And although our products may change, our commitment to quality and innovation is the one constant that will always remain the same.