INTAPOL Industries Releases Two New Motorcycle Helmets

Jersey City, N.J. - INTAPOL Industries, Inc., a 55 year old 3RD generation Police Uniform distributor in Jersey City, NJ announced that it has developed two new Police Motorcycle Helmets. The helmets are available with either a snap on smoked visor or a permanent black patent leather visor with either a gold or silver rank band and P or S buttons for police or sheriff departments. The helmets include a zip in ear and neck warmer which are being added to the product line of Police Motorcycle uniforms.

Currently there are 25 proprietary exclusive INTAPOL products. Of the initial 2,000 helmet shipment due December 25, 2013, 761 are for open orders from cities across the US. The helmets have the following features:

Polycarbonate Shell, DOT approved, Extra Cushioned Padding for comfort

Removable and Washable Liner

New Quick Release Chin Strap.

The new style numbers are:

SD 777 , Black Leather Visor ....$ 199.99

SD 704, Snap On/Off Visor .....$ 219.99

There is a $ 3.00 optional Police or Sheriff decal available.

INTAPOL also announced that they have added a wireless communication system that they will sell and install in the helmet at an additional charge of $ 350.00. This type of system was not previously available installed by other helmet manufactures making INTAPOL‘s new premium helmet with a cost effective wireless communications kit the first of it’s kind.

About INTAPOL Industries

INTAPOL manufactures uniforms and equipment specifically for the police motor officer and law enforcement community. Our field proven 5 way stretch motorcycle breeches, police motorcycle helmets and motor officer boots are currently in use by thousands of departments throughout the U.S. and worldwide.

In addition to our extensive in-stock line of our own manufactured products, we also are an authorized dealer for Taylor’s Leatherwear, Tourmaster, Shoei, Chippewa, Setcom and many more.”