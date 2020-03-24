Safariland introduces Cantable Universal Belt Loop for duty use

Cantable Universal Belt Loop offers versatility and convenience.

The CUBL comes in Plain Black or FDE Brown and is available now for an MSRP of $25. Photo/Safariland Group

ONTARIO, Calif. — Safariland®, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, introduce its Cantable Universal Belt Loop (CUBL) designed for use with Safariland’s duty holster line to allow users to choose a custom adjustable cant position for their duty holster based on user preference. This new design will be debuted at the 2020 SHOT (Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor and Trade) Show, January 21 to 24, booth #12762.

“Offering this new cantable belt loop option was truly based on a high demand for a customizable solution to improve comfort and convenience for the officer in the field,” said James Dawson, duty gear category director at Safariland. “From getting in and out of the car, to sitting and standing it allows tremendous versatility without the officer having to take off their duty belt.”

This cantable version of Safariland’s proven UBL (Universal Belt Loop) allows users to easily adjust the angle of their holster while it is on the duty belt. This highly adaptable CUBL extends Safariland’s UBL offerings and is for use with Safariland 3-hole patterned duty holsters. Made of durable Dupont Zytel material the CUBL passes Safariland’s rigid retention pull test up to 350 pounds and is also compatible with the QLS (Quick Locking System) for even further convenience of use. Designed to fit equipment belt widths from 2” to 2.25”, the CUBL comes in Plain Black or FDE Brown and is available now for an MSRP of $25.

About Safariland Duty Gear

Established in 1964, the Safariland® holster brand has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its technologically advanced holsters and other gear to the law enforcement, military, concealment and competitive sporting markets. Safariland holsters, belts and accessories provide users with high-quality tools to perform their jobs safely and effectively. Safariland is credited for developing the first Level III Retention™ holster for the uniformed duty market. With a reputation for INNOVATION NOT IMITATION®, the Safariland brand continues its position as the worldwide leader in retention holsters. Safariland is a part of The Safariland Group family of brands. For more information, visit www.safariland.com/dutygear.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Defense Technology®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.