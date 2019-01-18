22 Caliber fun in the smallest ZT ever

TUALATIN, Oregon — Yes. This is the smallest ZT we’ve ever made. And yes, it’s an impressive piece of engineering.

Designed by Tim Galyean and precision built by Zero Tolerance, the 0022 is made to practically disappear in the pocket—until it’s needed. Of course, the 0022 is adept at a full range of cutting tasks around the house and office. Yet we’re sure that some users will also find it a useful accompaniment to deep thought, as they flip it open and closed.

The 0022’s 1.8-inch blade is made of CPM 20CV stainless steel for superior hardness and corrosion resistance, as well as toughness, wear resistance, and excellent edge retention.

The handle features a carbon fiber front scale with a stonewashed titanium back. Even though it’s small, the 0022 is designed for hand comfort with deep finger contours that ensure a good grip.

For eye-catching looks, ZT added a decorative pivot with a blue-anodized pivot ring and matching tube spacers, which provide an attractive contrast with the dark carbon fiber. ZT’s smooth KVT ball-bearing opening makes it quick, easy—and somewhat addictive—to open and close the 0022.

Whether as an office-appropriate EDC or even as a backup knife, the compact 0022 packs an outsized punch of performance and quality.

0022

• MADE IN THE USA

• MANUAL KVT BALL-BEARING OPENING SYSTEM

• TITANIUM FRAME LOCK, HARDENED STEEL LOCKBAR INSERT

• REVERSIBLE POCKETCLIP, LEFT/RIGHT

• $250.00 MSRP

STEEL CPM 20CV, STONEWASHED FINISH

BLADE THICKNESS 0.121 IN.

HANDLE CARBON FIBER FRONT; TITANIUM BACK, STONEWASHED FINISH

BLADE 1.8 IN.

CLOSED 3 IN.

WEIGHT 1.7 OZ.