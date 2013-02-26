HallMark Cutlery Presents Their Bad Blood Tactical, Custom Collaboration With David Mosier.

Kodak, TN — HallMark Cutlery is excited to expand their newest brand, Bad Blood to include an exclusive custom collaboration series from custom maker, David Mosier. Mosier’s designs are distinctive to his trademark style. His line for HallMark Cutlery will launch with two folding knife patterns, the Crossfire Tanto and Persian and one fixed blade pattern, the Whisper. Models and are expected to be available Mid-2013. HallMark Cutlery is delighted to have David on the team. “We are excited expand our Bad Blood line, with David’s unique style and design. His pieces are a nice compliment to what we have already launched with the Kendrick line.” says HallMark Cutlery President, Jacob Hall.

HallMark Cutlery may be a new name to the marketplace, but it represents the Hall family’s more than thirty years of domestic and international experience in cutlery design, manufacturing, sourcing, distribution, licensing and marketing. Focused on quality products, value pricing and excellent customer service, HallMark is extremely proud and excited to present their latest editions, new product lines and services…

Bad Blood ™ - Affordable tactical line that includes strategic retail price points. The line also features collaborations with custom knife makers, Sean Kendrick, whose designs are simple, yet exceptional cutlery pieces and David Mosier, functional designs for hard use.

Laser Marking - As a full service cutlery distributor, HallMark also offers state of the art laser marking capabilities. We invite you to contact our creative team to work with you to design distinctive and functional items.

About David Mosier – David has been making knives since 1996, first as a long time collector, and then growing his passion into a full time career. He is self- taught, learning from books and through trial and error. He began reverse engineering his own collections to see how the internal parts fit together. Mosier’s unique designs stem from his previous military experience and carry his personal style. His knives are made for hard, daily use. Recently, David has focused on designing flippers and tactical knives. His goal is make a good knife that is appreciated. David has also collaborated with Boker on the Trigonaut fixed blade.

For More information Contact:

Jessica Hall

PO Box 220 l Kodak, TN 37764

P: (866) 583.3912 l F: (901) 405-0948

E-mail: jessica@hallmarkcutlery.com

http://www.hallmarkcutlery.com/site/home.aspx