HallMark Cutlery™ Presents 2 New Chief Brand Patterns

Kodak, TN — HallMark Cutlery introduces the new Chief Pen Knife and Large Stockman as part of the value-priced Chief Brand line of traditional pocketknife patterns. Highlights of the line include polished stainless steel bolsters, liners, shield and pins. Blade steel is high quality 440 stainless, offering a good balance of hardness and corrosion resistance—taking a keen edge and easy to maintain.

The Pen Knife (CF0117) is a pocket-perfect pattern. When closed, the knife measures 3” with a 1-7/8” pen blade. This time-honored design is handsome and handy with great everyday utility and a perfect gift for the pocketknife lover. MSRP is $17.99

The Large Stockman (CF0119) is a hearty 4” closed length with a 2-7/8” clip blade and a 2-1/8“sheepsfoot and 2” Spey blade. MSRP is $21.99

Both patterns are available in three handle colors: Chestnut (CF0117 / CF0119) – a rich dark, jigged, brown bone, Candy Apple Red (CF0117RD / CF0119RD)– vibrant smooth bone, and the newest color- Coffee Bone (CF0117CE / CF0119CE) – medium brown color with a wormwood jig pattern. The Coffee Bone also features a new shield design.

The Chief Brand line offers a wide variety of traditional and functional patterns. Patterns include Congress, Copperhead, Trapper, Stockman, Toothpick, Peanut and Muskrat.

HallMark Cutlery may be a new name to the marketplace, but it represents the Hall family’s thirty years of domestic and international experience in cutlery design, manufacturing, sourcing, distribution, licensing and marketing. Focused on quality products, value pricing and excellent customer service, HallMark is extremely proud and excited to present their latest editions, new product lines and services…

• UZI® Tactical Knives - A legendary brand. New models incorporate innovative and contemporary design details.

• Kissing Crane™- Old world quality and craftsmanship since 1834. Handsome, distinctive, traditional knives—hand finished with attention to every detail.

• Chief Brand Cutlery - Traditional pocketknives offering quality and value—specifically designed to meet price points, without sacrificing quality.

• HallMark™ Brand Cutlery – Premium quality knives and accessory products.

• Super™ - Full line of premium, cutlery care products for key add-on sales.

• Stocking Distributor of Lansky Sharpeners® – The world’s most recognized and respected name in sharpening products. The pioneer in effective, simple and safe sharpening solutions for cutlery and edged tools—Lansky offers a wide variety of diamond, alumina ceramic and tungsten carbide sharpeners, as well as many types of honing stones.

• Laser Marking - As a full service cutlery distributor, HallMark also offers state of the art laser marking capabilities. We can mark on metal, wood, glass, leather and plastics. We invite you to contact our creative team to work with you to design distinctive and functional items.