Zero Tolerance 0462 goes bigger, bolder

New from ZT and Dmitry Sinkevich - New knife will be “big brother” to the popular 0460

TUALATIN, Ore. — The popular Zero Tolerance 0460 now has a bigger, bolder brother.

This super-sized version of the 0460 features a larger, 3.75-inch upswept blade of CPM 20CV. CPM 20CV delivers superior hardness and corrosion resistance, along with toughness, wear resistance, and excellent edge retention.

The new 0462 also features a colored carbon fiber front scale with a deep-red weave of color. The back is titanium with an attractive stonewashed finish. The 0462 locks up securely thanks to a frame lock with hardened steel lockbar insert.

Like many ZTs, the 0462 opens quickly and easily with the KVT ball-bearing system and a builtin flipper.

And while the first thing that will catch your notice about this big knife is that sweeping blade and handle curve, we urge you to look closer. ZT has added details to the interior of the 0462’s handle that are just waiting to be discovered.

ZT 0462:

Made in the USA

Manual KVT ball-bearing opening system

Titanium frame lock, hardened steel lockbar insert

Custom titanium pocketclip, left/right reversible

$300.00 MSRP

Steel: CPM 20CV, stonewashed & machine satin finish

Blade Thickness: 0.156 in.

Handle: Carbon fiber composite front, stonewashed titanium back

Blade: 3.75 in. long

Closed: 5.25 in.

About Zero Tolerance Knives

Zero Tolerance is a brand of Kai USA Ltd. The ZT brand first made its appearance in 2006 when we saw a place in the market for a Made-in-the-USA line of hard-use knives that would meet the needs of professionals in the military and law enforcement, as well as other first responders, such as firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

Zero Tolerance Knives are manufactured of premium materials such as S30V, S35VN, or CTS-204P blade steel and G-10, titanium, and carbon-fiber handle scales. Operation is conspicuously smooth and ZT fit and finish is second to none. Our customers have described ZTs as a “real beast” and—proudly—"overbuilt.” All ZTs are built in our Tualatin, Oregon USA manufacturing facility by our most skilled workers.