SAN DIEGO, Calif. – With many officers and civilians adding tactical lights to their pistols, it is imperative to have a holster that can properly accommodate weapon/light combinations. In addition to the Nightguard series for full size weapons and tactical lights, Aker now offers the 147C Nightguard Compact for compact weapons with smaller lights such as the Streamlight TLR7 and TLR8.

Produced in the USA using high quality full grain US cowhides, the 147C holster is slim and features a thumb break for quick access. It also features a polymer reinforcement on the front of the holster opening, which is designed to reduce wear from frequent drawing and re-holstering with the light attached. Law enforcement departments around the nation including Customs & Border Protection provide the Aker 147C Nightguard Compact to their officers.

Available in black or tan for right or left-handed shooters, the 147C fits compact and subcompact weapons such as the Glock 19, 26, and 43X, the M&P Shield, and the Sig Sauer P320C and P365. Available light options are for the Streamlight TLR6, TLR7, and TLR8 and other popular fits from Surefire and Viridian. More weapon and light combinations are coming soon.

See Aker Leather’s full line of holsters, belts, and accessories at akerleather.com !

About Aker International, Inc.

Aker International, Inc features a comprehensive line of exceptional quality leather duty and off-duty products, handcrafted and manufactured in the USA since 1981. From the LAPD to the FBI, many top law enforcement and federal agencies choose Aker for their holster, belt, and accessory needs.