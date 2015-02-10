CMC Government Supply Offers Mesa Tactical Accessories on GSA and through Cooperative Purchasing

Many tactical accessories including those made by Mesa Tactical are available from CMC Government Supply on GSA Advantage. Selections include shotgun accessories such as telescoping stock and adapter kits, SureShell carriers, and picatinny rails.

DALLAS, TX – CMC is proud to offer Mesa Tactical products to its customers using GSA Advantage and through state and local government GSA Cooperative Purchasing. Mesa Tactical provides high quality, professional grade tactical accessories and gear to law enforcement, military, and the civilian market.

Some situations call for the need to reload quickly. Mesa Tactical offers a solution in the 6-Shell SureShell Carrier for the Benelli M1/M2/M3 12 gauge shotgun. This shell carrier has a curved mounting plate that hugs the contours of the receiver. It’s made of aircraft aluminum and anodized for a rugged, non-glare finish. Rubber gaskets protect the finish, and the six shell capacity provides easy and convenient storage for additional rounds.

If more versatility is needed, there are additional products such as the Mesa Tactical SureShell Aluminum Carrier with Rail. Fitting the Benelli M2 Tactical, Benelli M4/M1014, Benelli SuperNova or Mossberg 500/590 shotguns, it combines an eight shell carrier with a MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny rail that can accept optical sights, laser sights, or other accessories. Mounting is either via a saddle type method used with Remington, or using drilled and tapped holes in the receiver. Machined from aircraft 6061-T6 aluminum, it uses Mesa Tactical’s innovative rubber friction system to firmly hold the shells in place. Four and six shell configurations are also available, as well different rail lengths.

Another useful item for tactical weapon users is the LEO Telescoping Hydraulic Recoil Kit. This kit is designed for the Remington 870 12 GA shotgun. It allows owners to adapt their 870 shotgun to an AR-15 style butt stock and grip, for similar handling characteristics. With its telescoping, six position stock assembly and Hogue rubber overmolded grip, this is the perfect answer to reducing recoil impact on tactical shotguns. Worth noting is that no gunsmithing or modification is required for the typical 30 minute installation. Users of this kit have praised it for the reduction in recoil force, and excellent fit and finish.

For a simpler conversion, the LEO Telescoping Stock Adapter for Remington 870 12GA shotguns allow the user to attach an AR-15 pistol grips, carbine receiver extensions, or stocks to the shotgun. Using iron or bead sights is easy with the optimal stock elevation. It features a detachable swing swivel socket and accepts sling loops and hook loops (optional).

“We are pleased to have many Mesa Tactical items on our GSA Schedule 84 Contract,” states Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply. “It is important because it gives our customers maximum value and buying power. GSA offers excellent contract pricing, enabling government departments and agencies to save money while getting the best products available. We also participate in the GSA Cooperative Purchasing program.”

Cooperative Purchasing allows state and local governments to purchase from the GSA Schedule 84 for law enforcement and security products at any time, for any reason, using any funds available. This provides buyers with the benefit of the already negotiated, excellent contract price. Schedule 84 includes firefighting and rescue equipment, law enforcement and security equipment, marine craft and related equipment, special purpose clothing, and related services.

CMC Government Supply offers Mesa Tactical and other quality tactical gear and equipment to government department and agencies through GSA Advantage or through BuyBoard. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/c261.htm.

CMC Government Supply provides United States federal, state & local governments and authorized government contractors specialized products, software, data and services. Most of our products are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications. Dallas, Texas based CMC Government Supply is classified as a small business supplier to all federal, state and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com.