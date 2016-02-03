DeSantis Holster Latest Products and Accessories for Your Handgun and Concealed Technology

DeSantis Holsters has released their latest catalog of a wide variety of holsters, ammo carriers, and gear bags.

View the full catalog online HERE

DeSantis has a 43 year history of providing high quality and innovative holster products to their customers. Their R&D team constantly searches for the latest materials, which is combined with their technological expertise and designs with new materials to ensure that they stay at the forefront of the holster industry.

DeSantis is able to respond rapidly to the changing needs of their customers with the use of computer aided design, 3D modeling and other cutting edge equipment. The never ending addition of new gun models keep them on their toes. The DeSantis design staff welcomes this challenge with which allows them to respond and deliver faster than any competitors.

Since DeSantis’ very early days, DeSantis has innovated new designs and techniques that have become standards for the holster industry to follow. Desantis knows that their customers rely on them for unique and high quality holsters that are dependable for years of trouble free service.

Visit the site: DeSantisHolster.com